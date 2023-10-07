Swans turn off Power to keep AFLW finals hopes alive

Sydney have won a tantalising shootout with Port Adelaide to pull away in the final quarter and win by 15 points as they kept their AFLW finals hopes alive.

Separated by just two points by three-quarter time, the Swans snatched their first away win with a 6.9 (45) to 3.12 (30) victory at Alberton Oval on Saturday in a thrilling arm wrestle.

It was a far cry from the teams' maiden clash last season, in which the Swans scored only two behinds as they lost by 66 to the Power.

"We're not finished yet. We don't want to just sit on our laurels and say, 'OK, we've won three, that's enough for the year'," Swans coach Scott Gowan said after the match.

"Every game, every week, we want to turn up. That's what it's about and that's how you become great."

Box office match-ups lit up the crowd, with rising stars Ally Morphett and Matilda Scholz facing off in the ruck as Port powerhouse Erin Phillips played on Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy.

Cynthia Hamilton celebrates Sydney's win over the Power. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Morphett took out the match with a game-high 21 hitouts, while Phillips worked overtime to keep Molloy goalless for the first three quarters.

The Swans enjoyed an even team performance across the field, complemented by a stand-out display from Laura Gardiner (33 disposals, six clearances) in the midfield and Lucy McEvoy (11 intercept possessions), who was a brick wall in defence.

Cynthia Hamilton opened the scoring for the Swans but was upstaged by a terrific goal from Port's Gemma Houghton.

Scholz had sent a long bomb to an empty forward 50 as Houghton flaunted her speed to leave Alice Mitchell in the dust and grab the six points for the Power.

With the Swans leading by one point at quarter-time, Bec Privitelli and Bella Smith kicked back-to-back goals in less than two minutes as their lead extended to 18.

Two goals by Ash Saint kept the Power alive, but inaccuracy in front of the posts cost the hosts.

With just two points the difference going into the final term, Jaide Anthony put boot to ball to slot her first AFLW goal, while Molloy finally kicked her own major to grab a comfortable win for her side.

"We're certainly a better team than that fourth quarter," Port Adelaide coach Lauren Arnell said.

"It's a pure indicator of maturity if you're disciplined or not throughout key moments in games.

"Another disappointing outcome for us but more patches of better footy today. We've just got to keep working away at it."

Sydney (3-3) return to Henson Park to host 15th-placed Hawthorn next round, while Port Adelaide (1-5) face a formidable challenge against third-place North Melbourne at Arden Street.

The Swans will be without Aliesha Newman, who was sidelined with a concussion.