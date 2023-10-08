In Round 6 of the 2023 AFLW season, a young Giant stood tall in her side's first win, the premiership race took a major twist, and the Pies pipped the Lions in yet another thriller. Here's whose stocks are rising after the sixth round of Season 8.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the weekend's action to find out whose stocks are up in the AFLW.

The premiership race takes a twist

Just when you thought it was a one-horse race, the Dees have been defeated and their 14-game win streak comes to an end. The blockbuster clash at Casey Fields was always set up as a potential Grand Final preview, Adelaide also undefeated through five games and playing some inspiring footy in Season 8.

The Crows were scoreless in the first quarter but managed to kick six unanswered goals to open up a 25-point lead during the third term. The Dees recorded five of the next six majors to put hearts in mouths of thrilled onlookers, but Caitlin Gould ran into an open goal face to give the Crows their sixth win of the season and completely open up the flag race.

Adelaide's next assignment? The winless Bulldogs to kick off Round 7, meaning their buffer at the top could widen entering the final three weeks of the season.

Zanker's almost match-winning bag

And so, the Dees are defeated, but it's through absolutely no fault of Eden Zanker, whose season has progressively gotten better by the week.

The 23-year-old was the linchpin of Melbourne's attack in Round 6, booting a career-high five majors and nearly single-handedly dragging the Dees back into the contest.

Zanker is averaging 2.5 goals per game -- the best return in the league -- is fourth for score involvements, and is averaging 4.2 marks per game to offer another winning avenue to goal that isn't named Tayla Harris or Kate Hore.

She's a star, and still needs to be stopped if anyone wants to repeat the Crows' efforts and halt the premiership favourites.

Star forward Eden Zanker kicked five goals in Melbourne's loss to Adelaide. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Recruit of the year?

Well, that, or, most improved player, at least? Yeah, it's about time we rave about Laura Gardiner's season.

The gun Swan has always had major ball-winning capabilities and was one of the best contested/pressure players in the game when given increased responsibility. And moving from Geelong to Sydney has not stopped her one bit.

Her fearless tenacity sees her ranked behind only North Melbourne duo Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner for disposals per game (28.7) in Season 8, and she recorded game-highs in all of disposals (33), tackles (seven), and clearances (six) against the Power, helping lead the Swans to their third win of the campaign.

Laura Gardiner was outstanding against the Power. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

A Goldsworthy performance

Winless in their opening five games of the season, you'd be forgiven to expect the experience of Nicola Barr, Alicia Eva, and Alyce Parker to be the reason the Giants finally get on the board. And they all played their part, sure, but they were indeed just the side act to the main show that was provided by teenager Zarlie Goldsworthy.

The youngster was sublime in the Giants' 20-point win over the Eagles, booting three goals from 17 disposals, seven score involvements, and 343 metres gained, her class too much to stop.

It's arguably the best performance of the 18-year-old's emerging career. She's growing in every game she plays, and has all the hallmarks of a future champion of the game.

Zarlie Goldsworthy was influential in the Giants' first win of the season, showing up in front of goal and around the contest. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Pies keep taming the Lions

If Collingwood is going to scrape into finals this season, then these are the types of wins they're going to need to continue pulling off, not that relying on upsets is a reliable means of finishing in the top eight.

After a tight 12-point loss to the Saints in Round 4 after giving up a 20-point lead at three-quarter time, and falling to the Suns by the same margin in Round 3, the Pies were on the brink of another defeat away from home, but pulled away with the last four goals of the game to pip the more-fancied Brisbane team by five points in a thriller.

It was the second time in seven days Collingwood broke Brisbane hearts after the premiership-winning feats of their men's team in the Grand Final.

In the AFL, it was Jordan De Goey and Steele Sidebottom coming up clutch with late goals, but this time it was late majors to Eliza James and Mikala Cann in her 50th game that gave the Magpies the four points at Brighton Homes Arena.

Randall, Riddell, Garner, oh my!

A tough first half between Fremantle and North Melbourne soon gave way to the Kangaroos show starring Tahlia Randall, Ash Riddell, and Jasmine Garner.

Randall was playing like a true full forward and snagged herself a five goal haul, including a ridiculous snap to seal the win right at the end of the match. As a former defender, her transformation into a fully fledged goal kicker is seemingly complete.

Of course, forwards can't kick goals without the ball getting to them and two Kangas in particular once again racked up the disposals. Garner's 30 touches, 12 inside 50s, and six tackles were the perfect accompaniment to Riddell's 37 disposals, seven clearances, and five tackles; standard fare for these two superstars.

North truly were firing on all cylinders and rise to second on the ladder for their efforts. A date with Port awaits in Round 7.