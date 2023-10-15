Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne forward Alyssa Bannan has kicked a career-high five goals to help propel her side to a 70-point AFLW win over West Coast.

In stifling 33-degree heat in Perth on Sunday, Bannan kicked three goals in the opening term alone to set up the 11.16 (82) to 2.0 (12) win.

The Demons led by just 15 points at halftime, but Bannan added two more after the long break and set up a number of her teammates for other goals in the easy win.

The final inside-50 count read 52-9 in favour of Melbourne.

Melbourne kicked 7.13 to 0.0 in the second half in what proved a handy percentage-boosting win.

Eden Zanker celebrates a goal for the Demons. Photo by Gary Day/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Bannan finished with 5.1 and four marks from her 13 disposals, while Tyla Hanks (22 disposals), Eliza West (20 disposals, nine tackles, five clearances) and Olivia Purcell (19 disposals, five clearances) were also crucial.

"It was an incredible job. I can't kick five goals without the support of the team," Bannan told Fox Sports after the match.

"Props to the team, they did amazing. I cramped at the last bit. The heat was a big factor today, but the team did well to pull together."

Melbourne lost to Adelaide by 10 points last week, but their gaping win over West Coast ensured they stayed equal on points with second-placed North Melbourne.

The defending premiers take on North Melbourne, Fremantle and Brisbane in a challenging run home before finals.

"Having a really difficult end of our home-and-away season will be a really good lead-in to finals," Bannan said.

Saturday's result was another wake-up call for lowly West Coast, who were pumped 79-1 by the Demons at Casey Fields in the final game of last season.

Charlotte Thomas (28 disposals) and Ella Roberts (26 disposals, four clearances) battled hard in a losing cause, but West Coast were forced to defend for most of the match.

Bannan was an unstoppable force in the opening term with three goals - two of which were on the run.

Her second goal - when she burnt off an opponent with a mesmerising burst of speed before kicking truly - was particularly special.

Melbourne led 25-6 at quarter time, but their utter dominance of the second term failed to yield rewards.

The Demons won the inside 50m count 12-1, but it was West Coast who registered the only goal of the term via Courtney Rowley.

Bannan's neat chip set up Eden Zanker for the opening goal of the third quarter.

And when Bannan nailed her fourth with a running shot, the floodgates had opened.