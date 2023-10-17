AFLW Tribunal hands Allen three-match ban

Open Extended Reactions

Adelaide premiership defender Najwa Allen has been handed a three-match suspension by the AFLW Tribunal for her high shepherd that concussed Western Bulldogs forward Kirsten McLeod.

Allen was sent straight to the tribunal for the hit after it was classified as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

The Bulldogs medical report stated McLeod was set to miss three training days and one or two matches.

Allen pleaded guilty to the hit, but Adelaide counsel Andrew Culshaw fought to have the severe impact classification downgraded to high or medium.

Culshaw used the example of Patrick Dangerfield's flying bump on then-Crow Jake Kelly in 2021 as an example of what a true severe impact situation looked like.

Dangerfield received a three-match ban for the bump that left Kelly with a heavy concussion and a broken nose.

"It might cause you to flinch a little bit when you first see it," Culshaw said of the Dangerfield bump.

"It looks aggressive and forceful. Severe impact will usually involve that unrestrained or excessive force.

"This incident (involving Allen) does not merit a sledgehammer punishment that comes with severe impact.

"When one looks at this incident, the educated football observer ... would not think that this impact is anywhere near the highest grading of severe.

"This was intended to be a legal shepherd. It was delivered with some force but with restrained force, and it went wrong."

AFL counsel Lisa Hannon successfully argued the hit contained all the necessary ingredients to be classified as severe.

"Allen moved upwards and into the contact. She raised her right leg to assist her in doing so," AFLW Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said in handing down the three-match ban.

"While the incident appeared relatively innocuous at first glance, on closer viewing it was not surprising a concussion ensued.

"There was a potential for a facial injury given the force and location of contact to the head."

The ban means Allen will miss the remaining three games of the AFLW season for the ladder-leading Crows.

Star Essendon midfielder Madison Prespakis will also front the tribunal in a bid to overturn her one-match ban and stay in the running for the league's best-and-fairest award.

Prespakis was cleared of any wrongdoing for her dump tackle on Richmond star Monique Conti.

However, Prespakis was slapped with a one-game ban for her spear tackle on Sarah Hosking, meaning she will miss this week's clash with West Coast unless she can overturn the ban.

If Prespakis fails to escape suspension, she won't be eligible to win the AFLW best-and-fairest award.

Prespakis has averaged 27 disposals and five tackles a game this season, her hot form helping fifth-placed Essendon compile a 5-2 record.