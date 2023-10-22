Open Extended Reactions

As the hype around Harley Reid intensifies ahead of his official coronation as the first pick at this year's AFL Draft, the man who wore the No. 1 crown last year has implored Reid to simply enjoy the experience before his world changes forever.

Aaron Cadman, taken by Greater Western Sydney last year after a so-called mega trade, says every draft hopeful will approach their draft night differently, but he believes simple things such as spending time with family and friends should be cherished before entering the demanding full-time world of AFL footy.

Reid is the most hyped draft prospect to come through junior systems in years - possibly ever. The powerful Victorian mid-forward is the consensus No. 1 pick and will be heading to West Coast unless the Eagles decide to trade the top pick to a rival, although any offer to secure the rights to Reid would have to be monumental.

Harley Reid is expected to be taken with the first pick of the 2023 AFL Draft. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Vic Country star appears to have taken all the hype in his stride as he waits for his life-changing moment on November 20, although history says the weight of being named first can carry significant pressure.

GWS' Cadman wasn't a consensus No. 1 pick through his Under-18 season, only rising to the top of draft boards late, and especially so once the Giants snared the rights to the top pick.

After his first season in orange, Cadman says Reid should try to enjoy the final few weeks of amateurism before becoming an AFL footballer.

"It was something I actually enjoyed," Cadman tells ESPN of the lead-up to the draft. "I didn't have that much pressure and didn't see too much stuff [in the media about being a possible No. 1 pick] but I guess there is always some sort of pressure ... I really loved it.

"When I heard that mega trade went through, I thought 'maybe I'll be going No. 1', which was a bit crazy really, because at the start of the year I was just praying to get drafted anywhere, and then to think there was a possibility to go No. 1 was pretty surreal.

"There was a bit of talk of going top 10 but when that trade went through it confirmed it without confirming it, if you know what I mean.

"What I would say to anyone coming into the draft - just enjoy it. [The last part of his under-18 season] was probably the best fun I've had playing footy, it's a special time. So enjoy that, and enjoy draft night.

"When your name is read out, make the most of it. It's so special for you and your family and the start of a whole new life. That last one or two months [ahead of being drafted], just enjoy being around your mates and family, because things change pretty quickly."

The 195cm key forward, who drew comparisons with Geelong star Jeremy Cameron during his draft year, did enough to play 12 senior matches last season, managing six goals before being left out of the Giants' outfit that produced a barnstorming run deep into September.

He is measured when judging his debut season.

Aaron Cadman was the No. 1 selection at the 2022 AFL Draft. Mark Kolbe/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"It's been a full-on year ... I was probably lucky to play 12 games and then obviously would've liked to play better, but overall I'm happy with my year and I feel like I'm progressing well, and it's set me up nicely for years to come," he says.

"Those first few weeks [after being drafted], you quickly realise that it's a full-time job - it's fun and all good, but it's so much more serious. You go from training twice a week for an hour or hour-and-a-half, to five or six days a week and three-hour sessions. It hits you in the face pretty quick.

"Things like recovery, looking after yourself ... you have to take it more seriously.

"Then of course you're coming up against men - some [draftees] are readymade, and I hate being patient but I have to be. Having some patience is important - I'll get my time to shine but I'll just have to put in the work.

"My offseason goals are to enjoy time with family [during his break] and this preseason will be massive for me, working on my body, my fitness and my craft, but it'll be really exciting.

"I just need to give myself a chance to have a breakout year next season."