Tigers beat Hawks to stay in AFLW finals race

A late goal by Emelia Yassir has helped Richmond to their first win in four games, putting their AFLW finals campaign back on track in an 11-point victory over Hawthorn.

Separated by one point at half-time and down by nine entering the last quarter, the Tigers pulled off a 6.5 (41) to 4.6 (30) victory to keep their finals hopes alive at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Friday night.

Midfield duo Monique Conti (35 disposals, seven clearances) and Grace Egan (28, 5) were typically influential for Richmond, while Hawthorn were led by Emily Bates (18, four) and Jasmine Fleming (18, one).

"Richmond were just absolute beasts, especially their midfielders. They really worked hard all night," Hawthorn coach Bec Goddard said after the game.

"Our work rate really dropped off and we just watched them play some really good footy.

"If you're a Hawks fan, you would've seen some really exciting moments of footy tonight.

"Keep getting excited. We are coming, we're growing, we're getting better."

Hawthorn's Irish ace Aine McDonagh kicked the opening goal before Tigers skipper Katie Brennan slotted two unanswered majors to celebrate her 50th game in style.

Fellow 50-gamer Greta Bodey put boot to ball to snatch her own goal before quarter time.

A skirmish erupted in the second term after Brennan took exception to a tackle by Mattea Breed on Laura McClelland.

McClelland was gifted a 50-metre penalty following a bump against Sarah Hosking by Sophie Locke and converted from inside the goal square while players were occupied by the tussle.

Bridie Hipwell kicked the only goal of the third quarter to give Hawthorn a game-high nine-point lead.

Richmond rebounded in the last term, with Courtney Jones ending Hawthorn's three-goal run with her first touch of the night, cutting the margin to three points.

Dogged by inaccuracy in front of goal, Yassir reduced the deficit to a single point before finally breaking through on her third attempt.

That put the Tigers ahead by six points with 11 minutes left, before Caitlin Greiser sealed the win with a massive goal from 45 metres.

With two rounds left, 11th-placed Richmond (4-4) still have a sniff of the finals but face a significant task against sixth-placed Geelong, while Hawthorn (14th, 2-6) play their penultimate match against 15th-placed Port Adelaide.

Separated from fifth-placed Essendon by four points, Richmond will need to beat Geelong and Collingwood to have a hope of reaching the finals.