Lions end Crows' unbeaten run in AFLW thriller

Open Extended Reactions

The Brisbane Lions have ended Adelaide's undefeated start to the AFLW season with a thrilling three-point victory at Brighton Homes Arena.

In scorching conditions, the home side turned up the heat with a commanding second quarter while absorbing bouts of inaccuracy to prevail 5.12 (42) to 6.3 (39) on Saturday and entrench themselves in the top four.

Ally Anderson and Sophie Conway paced Brisbane's charge and Taylor Smith's two second-quarter goals set the Lions alight.

Ebony Marinoff (34 disposals, 10 tackles) and Danielle Ponter (three goals) were outstanding for the Crows, who endured a scare when star midfielder Anne Hatchard spent virtually a quarter off the field following a collision with Brisbane defender Natalie Grider, before returning when she received the all-clear from her concussion assessment.

Belle Dawes was in everything as an inaccurate Brisbane Lions ended the Adelaide Crows seven-game winning streak and boosted their own chances of finishing in the top 4. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Brisbane's Indigenous centre half-forward Dakota Davidson got the Lions on the board early in the Indigenous Round blockbuster, but the rest of the first quarter was played on the Crows' terms.

Ponter, Adelaide's Indigenous livewire, booted two for the term to put the visitors in front by four points at quarter time.

Brisbane had the stiff north-easterly behind their back in the second stanza and turned the tables emphatically.

Anderson, who started slowly, exerted a major influence, as did Conway and Smith, the Lions swamping Adelaide 11-0 in clearances, 14-5 in inside-50s and 18-8 in tackles for the term.

But for a wayward 3.6 return, Brisbane's buffer would have been greater than 14 at halftime.

It was the Crows' turn to kick to the southern end in the third and, while their plans were thwarted by Hatchard's injury, they made a decent fist of it.

Captain Chelsea Randall -- who flew into Queensland at 6am with her partner, ex-Crow Marijana Rajcic, due to give birth any moment -- was swung into attack.

Ponter's third major had Adelaide back on track and the Crows recaptured the lead when Eloise Jones goaled on the back of a collision between Lions defenders Grider and Dee Heslop.

Brisbane were back in front when Bella Dawes converted early in the fourth, following an uncharacteristically undisciplined 50m penalty against Randall, and they had enough in the tank to keep Adelaide at arm's length.