Collingwood beat Geelong for fourth straight AFLW win

Collingwood have beaten Geelong by six points to claim their fourth win on the bounce and continue their charge towards an AFLW finals berth.

The Magpies pushed through brutal conditions, including a period of teeming rain, and a late Cats fightback to prevail 4.6 (30) to 3.6 (24) at Victoria Park.

The victory takes Steve Symonds' Magpies (5-3) to 20 points, comfortably inside the top eight and just one win and percentage outside the top four.

Collingwood have kicked things up a gear since beating the Brisbane Lions a fortnight ago.

"It's trust in roles. Everyone knows their role and executing," ruck Sabrina Frederick told the Seven Network.

"It builds that trust up and up and in Brisbane we did that perfectly."

Mikala Cann thrived in the wet and wild conditions, finishing the day with 24 touches and 17 contested possessions. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong, now sitting 4-4 and just inside the top eight, were left to rue a first half where they were held goalless.

Mikala Cann led the charge for the Pies, with 16 disposals, 12 contested possessions and a goal in the opening half.

Cann finished with 24 touches and 17 contested possessions and was supported by captain Brianna Davey (19 touches, six clearances) and Aisling Sheridan (19 touches, seven clearances).

Frederick (39 hitouts) had a busy day out, Sarah Rowe provided plenty of run and dare, while Nell Morris-Dalton was impressive in tough conditions for a key forward.

Geelong young gun Georgie Prespakis (26 disposals, 19 contested possessions, eight clearances) thrived in the conditions, and was well-supported by Nina Morrison and Amy McDonald.

Neither team broke through for a major in a slogfest of an opening term.

After sustained pressure from Collingwood, Cann snared their first goal in the second quarter with the Magpies pushing through the rain to snare three more.

Morrison exploded to life in the third term, kicking Geelong's first goal.

She then teed up Zali Friswell for the Cats' second early in the final quarter.

Cats forward Jacqueline Parry made for a show-stopping finish when she cut the deficit to six points with 1:10 left on the clock, but Collingwood held on.

They will sweat on Lauren Butler, who was forced off with a suspected left hamstring injury.