Dockers could pounce after axed Sun Jeremy Sharp

Fremantle are in the box seat to finally land Jeremy Sharp after the wingman was axed by Gold Coast.

Sharp and Jake Stein were both informed by the Suns on Friday they wouldn't be offered new deals for 2024.

Fremantle tried to lure Sharp their way during last year's trade period, but talks with the Suns fell down.

With the Dockers needing to find a replacement for the departed Liam Henry (St Kilda), Sharp looms as an ideal candidate.

Fremantle can snare Sharp as a delisted free agent or through the rookie draft.

Jeremy Sharp could end up at Fremantle as a delisted free agent. Kelly Defina/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Sharp, who was taken with pick No. 27 in the 2019 national draft, has played 23 games since making his debut in 2020.

But the 22-year-old didn't notch a senior game this year and he wasn't considered a required player under new Suns coach Damien Hardwick.

Henry's move to St Kilda means Fremantle are in need of another wingman and linking up with the Dockers could prove to be the fresh start the WA-born Sharp needs.

West Coast could also make a move on Sharp as the Eagles continue their extensive rebuild.

Stein joined Gold Coast via the 2022 rookie draft.

He failed to notch a senior game for the Suns and he tore his ACL during Gold Coast's VFL premiership this year.

The Suns have committed to supporting Stein through the rehabilitation of his injury.

Fremantle are also in talks with former Melbourne and Carlton tall Oscar McDonald.

The 27-year-old has notched 86 AFL appearances and would add depth to Fremantle's big man stocks following the defection of Joel Hamling to Sydney.

Meanwhile, Geelong have informed midfielder Flynn Kroeger he won't be offered a contract for 2024.

Kroeger joined Geelong with pick No.48 in the 2021 national draft but he failed to break through for an AFL appearance.