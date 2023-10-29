Hawks' Bates, Bodey shut down Power in AFLW

Powerhouse Emily Bates has celebrated her 75th AFLW game in style, with Hawthorn scoring an eight-point victory over Port Adelaide.

The third player in the history of the league to reach the milestone, Bates worked overtime to spur her side to a 6.4 (40) to 5.2 (32) victory over the Power at Kinetic Stadium on Sunday.

"Obviously, you dream of playing footy as a kid but you never thought you'd be able to do it," Bates told Fox Footy.

"It's just pretty special. I'm pretty proud that I can play every single game and fight through the injuries and everything.

"Really proud of the group and the way we were able to fight back there."

Down by seven points at quarter time, the former Brisbane Lions premiership player and one-time league best-and-fairest kicked her first goal in the gold and brown to put the hosts ahead.

Her efforts were backed by two superb majors from fellow former Lion Greta Bodey, consolidating their lead to 13 points at halftime.

Port star forwards Gemma Houghton (two goals) and Hannah Ewings threatened to deny the Hawks victory, momentarily snatching back the lead by four points.

But Bates (18 disposals, 12 tackles) supported by young talent Lucy Wales (21 disposals, seven clearances) and skipper Tilly Lucas-Rodd (21, six) breathed life back into the home side, toiling hard in the midfield to supply Bodey, whose two final term goals sealed victory.

The forward line wasn't the only area Hawthorn dominated.

Defenders Mackenzie Eardley, Jenna Richardson and Aileen Gilroy proved mighty roadblocks for Port Adelaide's attack, racking up a combined 22 intercept possessions.

"Honestly, it's four quarters of not being good enough in the contest," Port coach Lauren Arnell said after the match.

"We knew that was a crucial part of the game today and we didn't get it done. It's certainly frustrating at this point."

West Australian product Abbey Dowrick (20 disposals, five clearances) and ruck Matilda Scholz (33 hitouts) fought valiantly, but the Power were outclassed across the ground.