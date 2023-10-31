The run home: which team's can still make the AFLW finals?

Open Extended Reactions

As we turn for the final round of the AFLW season, it's all set up for one of the most exciting, close finishes in a few years with third to eighth up for grabs.

It's time to bring out the trusty ladder predictors because we're in for a wild ride when it comes to the final round of AFLW.

Currently, four teams are sitting on 20 points -- Geelong, Sydney, St Kilda, Collingwood -- while Gold Coast isn't far ahead of them with 22 points. Then the likes of Brisbane, North Melbourne, Essendon, and Gold Coast are all fighting for a top four spot.

It all sets up for one of the most exciting finishes in an AFLW season since the days when the top two teams at the end of the season would play in a Grand Final.

The Suns will be hoping at least one of the teams above them lose, and they can play a role in getting that outcome as they head to Mackay to face the Bombers.

If Gold Coast lose and others around them all win, they could miss the top 8 completely. To make a tough task even tougher, the Suns will be without star Charlie Rowbottom who's suffered an ankle injury, with no timeline set on her return to the field.

Essendon are flying under the radar but in just their second season, the side has proved to be a real threat. Co-captain Bonnie Toogood is continuing her career-best form, kicking 15 goals while leading the competition in marks with 59 across the nine rounds. Madison Prespakis is continuing her strong career in the red and black, averaging 27.6 disposals and 6.4 clearances.

The defensive end for Essendon has improved this season with the addition of Brooke Brown through the priority signing period proving to be crucial. Her inclusion has provided much-needed assistance for Ellyse Gamble. Essendon will play finals for the first time in their short history but will need to beat Gold Coast and have one of Brisbane or North Melbourne lose to secure the all-important double chance.

Sydney, St Kilda, and Gold Coast are all looking to lock in a finals spot heading into a blockbuster final round of the AFLW season. ESPN/Getty Images

From one expansion team to another, Sydney has had an almighty season, especially compared to where they were 12 months ago. The Swans have springboarded off a solid Round 1 performance against GWS with offseason recruits Chloe Molloy and Laura Gardiner leading from the front and the likes of Ally Morphett having a career-best season. Although if the Swans were to make the finals in only their second season, they'd have to do it without Morphett who's been ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured wrist.

Molloy has flourished in her first season in the harbour city, taking her game to new heights. The 24-year-old is a classy operator who can make an impact all around the ground; put her up forward and she's got a terrific goal sense which we've seen on several occasions this season, put her in the midfield and she'll use her pure strength to break out of a stoppage.

She's also the type of player who lifts everyone around her, which is something the Swans were after over the offseason. So far in 2023, Molloy has averaged 17.1 disposals and 3.4 clearances while kicking 12 goals.

The Swans have also been able to turn Henson Park into a fortress with Sydney having the highest average home game attendance record across the league, an amazing feat when you consider that it's only their second year in the competition.

The Swans finals hopes will hinge on coming away with the win over in Perth when they take on Fremantle. Win and they've essentially secured a finals berth in their second season in the competition. Lose and they'll be relying on at least two of the teams around them to fall.

Geelong is in the same boat as Sydney, although they have a better percentage than those around them. The Cats' ball winners, Amy McDonald and Georgie Prespakis, have continued to build from their strong Season 7, with the pair averaging 24.1 and 23.9 disposals respectively in 2023. With Chloe Scheer up forward being a real spearhead, kicking 14 goals across the season, she's proved that when she's on so are the Cats.

Much like Sydney and Essendon, St Kilda has been another surprise contender in 2023. After starting the season with a 0-3 record it seemed to be all doom and gloom for the Saints and coach Nick Dal Santo. However, they've turned their season around with things starting to click with wins over Collingwood and the Bulldogs in Rounds 4 and 5.

Jesse Wardlaw dominated in Round 5 kicking three goals which set her season in motion. In their surprise win over Brisbane, Wardlaw was instrumental, starting in the ruck before heading forward where she was most dangerous. She finished the game with two goals bringing her season tally to eight.

The Saints have also enjoyed the extra bit of spark in the midfield and up forward that Jaimee Lambert's addition has added. Lambert has averaged 18.7 disposals while kicking six goals in her first season at St Kilda, while the likes of Olivia Vesely and Ash Richards have stepped up as well.

The Pies had the opportunity to lock up finals but lost to the Swans and lost Ruby Schleicher to a PCL injury make their push for finals all the more difficult. Matt King/Getty Images

To make finals, they'll firstly have to beat Carlton. If they achieve this, it will then come down to percentage and results from the rest of the round to determine where they sit. There's a very real possibility that they could miss out on the finals by percentage, with that 0-3 start potentially coming back to haunt them.

Collingwood had the chance to secure a spot in the finals, but a loss against Sydney on the weekend sees the Magpies currently sitting outside the top 8. They'll go head-to-head with an injury-riddled Richmond but will be without Ruby Schleicher who has been ruled out for the remainder of 2023 due to a PCL injury sustained over the weekend.

Unfortunately for Collingwood, they're in a position where they are now relying on other teams' results to make the eight. If the Pies lose, it's game over for season 2023. If they win, they'll be hoping a big win to boost percentage and the teams around them to lose as well.

So whatever you do, don't take your eyes off the AFLW as the action is just starting to heat up with a fiery race for the top 8 and top 4, which all kicks off with Gold Coast taking on Essendon.