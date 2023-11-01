Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane Lions veteran Dayne Zorko will take at least one more swing at an AFL premiership after signing a new one-year deal with the club.

Zorko, who will be 35 at the start of next season, was an integral part of the Lions team that went within a kick of a flag in this year's grand final defeat to Collingwood.

The prospect of achieving the ultimate success is now driving him into a 13th season at the top level.

"I am really happy to be going around again with a group that has so much potential and that is on the cusp of achieving something special," Zorko said in a club statement.

Dayne Zorko has re-signed with the Lions for 2024. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"I feel like I am still contributing to the team in terms of my on-field performances, and I believe I have plenty to offer this group off the field through leadership and my experience.

"After having a taste of playing in the grand final it has spurred me on to go again and I can't wait to get back to work this pre-season and prepare for an exciting 2024."

Zorko has played 250 games and kicked 224 goals for Brisbane since making his AFL debut in 2012.

His list of honours includes five club best-and-fairest awards and All-Australian selection in 2017, while he also served as Lions captain from 2018 to 2022.

The veteran shed 8kg last summer and showed no signs of slowing down this year, playing 20 games in a split role across half-forward and through the midfield.

"Dayne has worked incredibly hard over the last 12 months to make sure he continues to get the best out of himself and his football shows he has," Lions football manager Danny Daly said.

"While Dayne knows he isn't getting any younger, as a club we believe he still has plenty to offer."