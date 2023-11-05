Open Extended Reactions

In Round 10 of the 2023 AFLW season, the Swans completed their journey from winless to finals in the space of a year, the Lions continued to build a compelling flag case, and the league farewelled the GOAT. Here's whose stocks are rising after the final home-and-away round of Season 8.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the weekend's action to find out whose stocks are up in the AFLW.

Cheer, cheer the red and the white

It was awesome to see the scenes of jubilation when the final siren sounded at Fremantle Oval to conclude the home-and-away season. Sydney, after a winless start to their AFLW existence in Season 7, simply needed to win -- and by enough -- to earn their spot in the finals series and leapfrog St Kilda, who momentarily won their way into eighth spot earlier in the day.

But it wasn't easy. The Swans had to come from behind to pull off the feat and the Dockers weren't letting them have it their way. But when Rebecca Privitelli put through her first goal of the day in the third quarter to give her side the edge, from there Swans never surrendered the lead. In fact, they piled on three more majors in a celebratory final term to ensure their finals berth was sealed.

Zero wins one year, and six wins the next (and only one win off third, mind you). Who's to say the fairy tale ends there?

How on earth did Caitlin Greiser do that!?

Unbelievable.

We've seen several goal of the year contenders this season, but Greiser's effort late in Richmond's stirring win over the Magpies might just be the best of them.

With under a minute to go and a win against an arch rival assured, Greiser pounced onto a bouncing ball with all her momentum taking her only in the direction of the left point post. Take possession and try and waltz to the goal line? In a closer game, that might be the option, but the powerful forward instead put an instinctive boot to ball and check-sided a masterful goal that not even physics can explain.

Caitlin Greiser are you kidding?!



Caitlin Greiser are you kidding?!

The Tigers bringing out the party tricks late

Finals preview dishes up new favourite?

The run home had finals previews galore and Round 10 was no exception with the Dees and Lions battling it out. What perhaps came as a surprise was just how convincingly Brisbane were able to get the job done, beating Melbourne by 25 points.

The Lions had plenty of the ball with four of the top five possession getters wearing Brisbane colours. Jade Ellenger, Bre Koenen and Ally Anderson all had 22 disposals with captain Koenen shining down back with a game-high 12 intercept possessions. Ellenger's 536 metres gained made her an almost unstoppable force on the wing, while Dakota Davidson and Sophie Conway popped up with two goals each in a much more accurate showing in front of goal from Brisbane.

The Lions have now defeated the rest of the top 4 and are building a strong flag case. They'll lock horns with their perennial foe, Adelaide, in a qualifying final this weekend.

The GOAT retires

When fans look back at the early days of AFLW, one name will stand out more than any other: Erin Phillips. The girl who wanted to play footy like her dad but couldn't due to a lack of opportunity became a basketball legend. But when the opportunity to finally play footy in 2017 came, it was one she simply couldn't turn down. Eight seasons and 66 games produced an extraordinary resume.

In front of family, friends, and former teammates, Erin Phillips brought her illustrious career to an end with one last win.

Phillips leaves the game a three-time premiership player and a three-time All-Australian. She was best on ground in a grand final twice and won two league MVP awards. She was co-captain and utterly influential during the Adelaide Crows dynasty and led Port Adelaide in their first two seasons in the league, getting to wear the same number as her dad, Greg, in the process.

An unbelievable athlete, a respected opponent, a magician by hand and foot, and a much loved teammate, women's footy is better for having had Erin Phillips.