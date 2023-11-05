Conti, Brennan shine as Tigers end Magpies' AFLW dream

Open Extended Reactions

Star duo Monique Conti and Katie Brennan helped lift Richmond to a 52-point thrashing of Collingwood that emphatically ended the Magpies' AFLW finals hopes.

Needing a win and percentage boost to overtake St Kilda, and with fellow top-eight hopefuls Sydney still to play later on Sunday, the Pies flirted with their fate early.

But Conti (34 disposals, 11 clearances, one goal) took over in the midfield and Brennan kicked four goals as the Tigers ran away with an 11.11 (77) to 4.1 (25) cakewalk at Victoria Park.

Monique Conti was influential as ever as the Tigers notched up their highest ever AFLW score in their win over Collingwood. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The result meant Richmond overtook Collingwood on percentage, finishing in 10th spot on the ladder, with the two sides one win and percentage outside the top eight.

Key ball-winners Grace Egan (25 disposals, four clearances) and Eilish Sheerin (24, six) also shone in the Tigers' engine room alongside Conti.

Their ascendancy around the ball meant Richmond easily won the territory battle with 38 inside-50s to 25, and they scored with more than half of their forward entries.

Each of their first three goals came from marks inside 50m - a statistic they dominated 14-2 - but their inaccuracy kept Collingwood in the contest until late.

Richmond kicked 9.3 to 0.1 in the second half, including seven unanswered goals in the final term, to run over the top of their opponents.

Aishling Sheridan (20 touches), Mikala Cann (17) and Brittany Bonnici (15) fought hard for an outclassed Magpies side.

Collingwood started brightly in search of the necessary win and percentage boost, with goals to Ash Brazill and Emily Smith giving them a nine-point buffer at quarter-time.

A pair of Brennan goals breathed life into the contest during the second term before Nell Morris-Dalton kicked two of her own to put the Magpies four points up at the main break.

Sarah D'Arcy's diving mark and cool finish put the Tigers back in front and Brennan made Collingwood pay for a skill error deep in defence, pouncing to snap her third major.

The Magpies were scoreless in the third quarter and the contest was effectively over when Sarah Hosking out-muscled Lauren Brazzale in the goal square to boot the first goal of the final term, putting Richmond 15 points up.

It was a procession from there as the Tigers finished full of running against a crestfallen Collingwood side.