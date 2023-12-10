What every AFL club wants for Christmas

Open Extended Reactions

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and time is running out for AFL teams to get their last-minute requests to Santa. Here's what our writers believe each club wants for Christmas - and let's be clear, for many of these, the tongue is firmly in cheek.

Adelaide - Whatever's in Collingwood's water

If there's one thing the Crows will lament from their rollercoaster 2023 season (other than a poor goal umpiring decision, as we're sure Ben Keays will tell you), it's their record in close games, and their inability to win them more often than not. Yes, thrillers can go any way, and you need luck on your side, but reverse Adelaide's losses by single digit margins, and they have a 16-7 record and finish in the top four. Collingwood winning the premiership only adds salt to the wounds, the Pies going 8-1 this year in games decided by fewer than 10 points. Yeah, whatever the Pies are taking, the Crows will have it, too.

The Crows' finish to 2023 was heartbreaking. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane - A recording of the 2023 AFL Grand Final

The Lions could not have come closer to lifting the premiership cup this season. In fact, if it weren't for a dubious advantage call in the dying moments of the Grand Final, they probably get the job done. Probably! So how do you bounce back from that heartache? Daily reminders of the pain and suffering you went through, of course. Chris Fagan should have the Grand Final replay playing on every screen at the Gabba throughout the year to help motivate his squad to go one better in 2024.

Carlton - More camps at Ed Curnow's farm

Whatever was in the water at the Surf Coast, the Blues need to find it, bottle it, and drink it up ahead of season 2024. Carlton could be described as spluttering their way through 2023, 15th on the ladder through 15 rounds, and coach Michael Voss' position was well-and-truly under the spotlight. But after the bye, the Blues were a different team, rattling off a further eight straight wins to secure 5th place and a home final. From there, Carlton rode a wave of emotion (and fan support) on the way to an unlikely preliminary final berth.

More midseason retreats at the Curnow family farm! Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Collingwood - Macrae to become a regular

For any team to take strides over an offseason, list holes need to be filled via draft, trade and free agency, and game plan amendments are required to keep up with the natural evolution of the game. Lachie Schultz is obviously a great inclusion to the premiership team, but if the Pies are to go back-to-back, it needs more out of its depth players. To that end, the Pies will be hoping to get much more out of Finlay Macrae. The 21-year-old, who is set to head into his fourth AFL preseason with just 12 senior games to his name, has constantly dominated at VFL level as an inside midfielder but unable to carve out a spot in the senior team. The Pies were ranked 13th for both contested possessions and centre clearances last season, and with Taylor Adams out the door, there's a real opportunity for Macrae to make a spot his.

Essendon - Revenge on the Power

The Bombers have lost their past seven matches against the Power and came within five and four points, respectively, against Ken Hinkley's side in their two meetings this year. The second of those losses? Ah yep, Dan Houston's huge after-the-siren goal to hand Port Adelaide a stunning win in the wet after trailing by 17 points late in the final term. That hurts, particularly in a year where you win 11 matches and held a position in the top eight as late as Round 18. Brad Scott won't have to wait long to get another crack at Port, with the two sides set to lock horns at Adelaide Oval in Round 4, 2024.

Fremantle - To get off to a quick start, and also play quickly...

The Dockers went from 15 wins and a semifinal in 2022 to 10 wins and a 14th-placed finish in 2023, hardly the improvement many thought was coming for a team seemingly on the up. They lost their first two matches of the season to St Kilda and North Melbourne, and were slammed for their lethargic, slow, methodical ball movement while other teams played a faster brand which proved more fruit bearing. Freo eventually read the room and hit form in the middle of the season, but by then it was too late. The absence of Lachie Schultz and Liam Henry does hurt, but there's no doubting Justin Longmuir needs to find spark -- and this time early -- to keep up with the rest of the competition.

Geelong - To fill their brand new, completed stadium

Could you imagine nearly 22 years of waiting ... and waiting ... for GMHBA Stadium's redevelopment to be completed, selling out crowds in restricted capacities while firmly entrenched at the top of the ladder, only to begin the downfall as the stadium renovations conclude? Imagine opening a 40,000 seat stadium only to half fill it as fans shy away from chilly, blustery days down at Geelong while the team undergoes a period of transition from a powerhouse, to a middle-of-the-road -- or worse -- team? For the Cats' sake, we hope they stay good just to put bums on seats.

GMHBA Stadium is nearing completion - finally! Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Gold Coast - Dustin Martin

Too soon? Alright, maybe it's better suited to next Christmas' wish list. But hey, here's to dreaming! The Suns have already managed to woo Richmond's triple premiership winning coach to the club, why not partner him up with the three-time Norm Smith Medal winner in Dustin Martin? Martin will be 33 heading into next season and could excel as a permanent mid-sized forward at a club which now boasts an abundance of young talent, particularly through the midfield.

GWS - One metre shaved off the length of the MCG

Let us set the scene for you... four minutes remaining in a nail-biting preliminary final with a spot in the big one up for grabs. One point the difference. The Giants on the verge of completing an incredible rise. Josh Kelly kicks the ball long into the forward 50 where Nathan Murphy spoils in front of Lachie Keeffe to the direction of the boundary line. Toby Greene is first to the ball, picks it up and instinctively fires a checkside off one step. The bending ball goes up and is curling through the goals for its entire trajectory, Giants fans' arms in the air in anticipation, Pies fans having an 'oh no' moment. But Steele Sidebottom raced to the goal line to take a goal-saving chest mark before the ball could cross the line, keeping his Pies in front, and stopping what would have been one of the goals of the season, and potentially an all-interstate Grand Final. Ah, what could have been.

Hawthorn - The new-look mosquito fleet to spearhead a shock finals return

The Hawks were one of the big winners throughout the offseason, first picking up premiership Magpie Jack Ginnivan and the returning triple-premiership hero Jack Gunston, before drafting excitement machine Nick Watson with the fifth overall selection in the national draft. That's a fair bit of potency to add to the forward line of a team that arguably overachieved with seven wins in 2023. But with the defensive work rate of Dylan Moore, and the goal sense and experience of veteran Luke Breust, this injection of more established goalkickers (Watson kicked 70 goals across all competitions this season), has Hawks fans across the country quietly confident about their 2024 prospects.

Melbourne - A drama-free year (or month)

Since winning the flag in 2021 it seems the Demons have dealt with issue after issue, both on and off the field. The end of 2023 alone saw the Clayton Oliver, Simon Goodwin and Joel Smith sagas, not to mention the club being bounced out of finals in straight sets. There's so much talent and potential with this list, it would be a resounding waste if they are now on the downturn. The Dees need a clear run to get themselves back on track as a legitimate flag threat, and it starts with just having everyone -- from the players, to the media -- focus on their footy.

North Melbourne - A fast-forward button

Consider for a moment the talent brought into the club over the past two offseasons. Highly-rated youngsters in their teen years who look set to drive North back up the ladder, but all in good time. What North really needs is a window into the future, to skip the development stage and hit the 'play' button just as the likes of Harry Sheezel, George Wardlaw, Colby McKercher, and Zane Duursma are hitting their prime. You just have to be patient a few more years, Kangas fans...

Colby McKercher was drafted by North Melbourne at the 2023 AFL Draft. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Port Adelaide - A suit and tie for Ken Hinkley

It's almost perfectly poised, isn't it? A coach under pressure for years with a list full of talent, which -- whether you agree or not -- should probably have made a Grand Final in the past few years, has gone to the trade table and filled the gaps in the list. Port are surely ready to once again contend, and wouldn't it be fitting should they pull off the ultimate victory that Ken Hinkley channels Mark Williams in a celebration that involves choking himself with his tie, as a real 'up yours' to all the doubters?

Richmond - A goalkicking coach

The Tigers were the most inaccurate team in front of the big sticks this past season, converting just 44.6% of their opportunities. Only seven times did Richmond manage to kick more goals than behinds, a staggering drop from the previous year when the club finished the season fourth overall for accuracy. Fortunately, sharpshooter Tom Lynch will return to the fold after missing much of the year with a foot injury. Perhaps he can be the on-field goalkicking coach the club so desperately needs.

The Tigers really missed Tom Lynch in 2023. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

St Kilda - An endurance or longevity potion

Last year, the Saints -- under returning coach Ross Lyon -- started the year with a bang; undefeated through four rounds, Saints fans once again had success in their sights. Sitting just outside the top four at 8-4 through 13 weeks, the Saints then lost four of five and never truly looked settled in the back half of the year, splitting the second half at 5-6 to stumble into finals and to a comfortable first week loss to the Giants. If that seemed a little familiar, it's because it's a similar path trod by the 2022 Saints; started the season 8-3 before Jack Steele's shoulder gave way, and the Saints spluttered to a 3-8 record after the bye, missing out on finals. Someone get an endurance tonic down to RSEA Park!

Sydney - No more drunken wrestling, for goodness sake

Pretty self-explanatory, really. No more silly Mad Monday games of wrestling, no more trying to jump over chain fences and breaking a foot, just ... no more (non-football) injuries, especially from their co-captains!

Callum Mills fronts the media after his Mad Monday injury. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

West Coast - A multi-million dollar Perth waterfront apartment

Want No. 1 draft pick Harley Reid to stay put as an Eagle and avoid a Jason Horne-Francis situation? Well, get the young midfield stud set up in the finest digs Western Australia has to offer. West Coast is enduring a wretched run, and it isn't going to get much better anytime soon. That means the top priority for the club is to ensure job satisfaction of their most important employee remains as high as possible. It also means attempting to minimise the reasons he may want to leave!

Western Bulldogs - Shoulder strapping for Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore

There isn't another club which relied on two players as heavily last year as the Bulldogs with skipper Marcus Bontempelli and inside midfielder Tom Liberatore. Every week it seemed one of these two, if not both, would have to play at an A+ level for the Bulldogs to even be in the game. The loss of Josh Dunkley proved to be significant, while the downturn in form of Jackson Macrae has meant a greater load falls on the two aforementioned stars. Get these boys some help!