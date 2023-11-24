AFLW star Jas Garner inks new Kangaroos deal

Open Extended Reactions

North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner has given her AFLW side a significant boost ahead of their preliminary final against Adelaide, signing a three-year contract extension.

A five-time All-Australian and three-time club champion, Garner was already contracted for next season and is now tied to the Kangaroos until the end of 2027.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign on for as long as I could," the 29-year-old midfielder said.

"I just love coming here. It doesn't feel like work to me.

"The people involved at the club -- the players, the coaches, all the staff -- and I guess the way they've embraced not only me but also my brother Kane.

A five-time All-Australian and three-time club champion, Garner was already contracted for next season and is now tied to the Kangaroos until the end of 2027. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We both love it here and I'm really excited to extend for another few years."

Garner has averaged 29.6 disposals, 6.7 clearances, 7.5 tackles and 540 metres gained this season, and has kicked 10 goals from 11 appearances, in a continuation of the form that has made her one of the best players in the competition.

It led to Garner claiming the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion-player award for a second season in a row and third time overall.

A premiership has so far eluded Garner and North Melbourne, who can take a huge step towards a maiden flag when they host Adelaide in their preliminary final at Ikon Park on Sunday.

The winner will meet either the Brisbane Lions or Geelong in next week's grand final.