Open Extended Reactions

North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner has won her second major AFLW individual award this season, the night after she failed to threaten in the league's best and fairest voting again.

The midfielder added the Most Valuable Player award, voted by her peers, to the AFL coaches' champion player honour.

It is the second time Garner has won the players' association AFLW MVP award -- the only other two-time winner is newly retired great Erin Phillips.

Garner is also the only player to win the coaches' award more than once.

Garner becomes the second two-time winner of the player's association MVP award, joining Erin Phillips. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

On Monday, Richmond's Monique Conti won the AFLW best and fairest award for the first time and Garner, also widely considered a strong chance, finished equal seventh.

The best and fairest is the women's equivalent of the Brownlow, voted on by the umpires.

Garner has a history of not polling as well as expected in the best and fairest, but on Monday she also made her sixth All-Australian team at the W awards function.

Conti was runner-up in the MVP, switching places with Garner in the voting from last season, while Sydney goalsneak Chloe Molloy was third.

Garner will be a key player in Sunday's grand final against Brisbane at Ikon Park.

Lions player Courtney Hodder won the most courageous player award on Tuesday, while Melbourne's Kate Hore was named best captain.

Geelong's Irish import success Aishling Moloney won the best first year player gong.