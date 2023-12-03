Open Extended Reactions

Wounded Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson has booted two last-quarter goals to help deliver the Lions a stunning 17-point AFLW grand final victory over North Melbourne.

After trailing by seven points at three-quarter time, the Lions were able to avenge last year's defeat in the decider against Melbourne by storming home to win 7.2 (44) to 4.3 (27) for their second AFLW premiership.

Dakota Davidson kicked two last-quarter goals for the Lions. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Davidson was under an injury cloud all week after damaging a knee in the preliminary final win over Geelong, but stepped up when it mattered on Sunday after struggling for impact in the first three quarters.