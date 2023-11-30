Marissa Lordanic and Imogen Evans preview and give their tips for the 2023 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions. (1:52)

The Brisbane Lions have named injured forward Dakota Davidson in their squad for the AFLW Grand Final against North Melbourne.

As expected, the Lions included the All-Australian forward in their extended squad on Thursday, with the final teams to be named on Friday.

But even if Davidson is named in their final 21, her availability will probably remain unclear until the teams run out on Sunday at Ikon Park.

Davidson, one of Brisbane's most important players, was in tears after injuring her left knee in last Saturday night's preliminary final win over Geelong.

Scans are said to have cleared her of any structural damage, but Davidson still faces a race to recover enough by Sunday to play.

Fellow forward Analea McKee is an addition to Brisbane's extended bench and is the most likely inclusion if Davidson is ruled out.

There are no omissions from either side's extended grand final squads and Davidson appears the only player in doubt for the Lions or Kangaroos.

Irish import Niamh Martin suffered two heavy knocks in North Melbourne's epic preliminary final win over Adelaide, but she did not undergo a concussion test and has confirmed her availability for Sunday.

The two teams will be announced at 5pm AEDT on Friday.