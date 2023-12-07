The 10 biggest moments from the 2023 AFLW season

Open Extended Reactions

Now that the AFLW season has officially drawn to a close, it's time to look back on what has been one of the best seasons fans have witnessed in the competition's short history.

What a season it was, from spectacular passages of play and individual performances to surprise packets blowing the roof off the competition.

Brisbane became just the second team to win multiple AFLW premierships after their stunning victory over North Melbourne in the Grand Final, but if there's one lesson to take away from that enthralling finals series, it's that the gap between the 'big four' and everyone else is slowly closing.

Before we get to the top 10, let's start with a few honourable mentions. The season was full of upsets, with St Kilda knocking off Brisbane in what was Jesse Wardlaw's first encounter against her former side, while Chloe Molloy led Sydney to a rousing win against her former club Collingwood. And who could forget Orla O'Dwyer's classy goal in the qualifying final?

ESPN takes a look at the top 10 moments of the AFLW season.

10. Bulldogs win at last

Kicking things off is the Western Bulldogs (finally) getting on the board in season 2023. It wasn't the season the Dogs would have hoped for, going from season seven finalists to wooden spooners. If there was one shining light, it was the club's Round 9 win over West Coast in Perth, which gave Doggies fans a reason to smile at last after enduring a rocky ride to the tune of eight consecutive defeats to that point. The win was spearheaded by skipper Ellie Blackburn who recorded 32 disposals and one goal, and ruckwoman Alice Edmonds, who was able to give the midfield first supply via her 28 hit outs. Blackburn was visibly emotional post-game, the overriding joy and relief from players and smiles from fans something that just warmed the heart.

Bulldogs players celebrate their win over the Eagles. Photo by James Worsfold/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

9. Coaching merry-go-round

Towards the end of the season we saw one of the biggest coaching turnovers we've seen in AFLW history. Michael Prior and West Coast parted ways just before the Eagles were slated to take on the winless Bulldogs. Next to go was Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke who's been at the helm since premiership coach Paul Groves stepped down in June of 2019, with the Dogs managing just one win for the season. Steve Symonds, who had been in charge since 2020, also said farewell after his Magpies failed to make the finals series, while Hawthorn's Bec Goddard decided to retire from coaching following the conclusion of season eight. Goddard steered Adelaide to the maiden AFLW premiership in 2017 before departing at the end of the following season, eventually taking the reins of Hawthorn's VFLW program in 2020 and progressing to the club's first AFLW coach. Right now, there are jobs aplenty.

8. Courtney Hodder and Caitlin Greiser, are you kidding me!?

This season gave us some spectacular goals and marks, but the two that were awarded goal and mark of the year were just exceptional. In Richmond's final game, Caitlin Griser casually pounced on a loose ball in the pocket before throwing the ball on her boot and snapping it through on the tightest of angles. Just a few weeks earlier, we witnessed the mark of the year taken by Brisbane's Courtney Hodder.

It just had to be!



Congratulations to Courtney Hodder on winning the 2023 @toyota_aus Mark of the Year!

The livewire essentially turned herself into a human cannonball, going back with the flight to take an extraordinarily courageous mark against the Gold Coast in the Q-clash.

Brisbane's Courtney Hodder was awarded the mark of the year during the 2023 AFLW Awards night. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

7. Welcome back, Brianna Davey

Sometimes when players are out of the game for a long period of time you forget just how good they are. When it came to Brianna Davey returning for the Magpies in the opening round, she quickly showed us why she's one of the best players in the competition. Davey returned from an ACL injury suffered in Round 1 of season six, facing the Dees after more than 600 days out of the game and registering 35 disposals, 11 clearances, five tackles and a goal in one of the best individual performances of the season.

Brittany Bonnici (left) and Brianna Davey made successful returns from their respective ACL injuries against the Demons. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. A final round to remember

It was the closest AFLW season we've seen to date, with spots from four to eight essentially up for grabs until the very last round. When it came to the top four, a win over Essendon had Gold Coast holding onto fourth position, but an upset win from Brisbane against the then-premiership favourites Melbourne saw the Lions reclaim a double chance and Adelaide secure the minor premiership. The make-up of the top eight came down to the final match of the round between Fremantle and Sydney, with the Swans having to win to be able to make history and make finals after a winless season. The result broke the hearts of Saints fans, who needed the Swans to lose for St Kilda to book a place in their first finals series since entering the competition back in 2020. Meanwhile, Collingwood was knocked out after they couldn't get the job done against Richmond, who saved their best until last with a strong win at Victoria Park.

5. Thanks for the memories, Erin!

Goodbyes are always the hardest, and this season was no different. AFLW superstar Erin Phillips hung up the boots after 66 games for both Adelaide and Port Adelaide. Her legacy speaks for itself, which included three premierships and two AFLW best and fairest awards among a long list of accolades. There wasn't a dry eye in the house in her farewell game at Alberton against the Giants, with fans coming in droves to send off the Power skipper. She topped that match off with a fitting goal - the icing on the cake for Port Adelaide, who came home with the win, and a moment of celebration for one of the greatest to ever do it.

Erin Phillips is chaired off in her last AFLW game. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

4. Straight sets exit for the Dees

Melbourne were premiership favourites throughout the home-and-away season, but as finals drew closer, the reigning premiers started to slip. First, it was a loss against Brisbane which cost the side the minor premiership. That was followed by a performance they'd rather forget against North Melbourne, the Roos obliterating Mick Stinear's side by 41 points in the qualifying final. The result meant they had to face Geelong in a do-or-die semifinal, the Cats becoming the only team not a part of the 'big four' that defeated the Dees this season. The Cats dominated the first three quarters and held a 30-point lead going into the final term. But it wasn't unassailable, the Dees rallying with nothing to lose to register five goals to one and in the end only fall agonisingly short of a prelim berth. It was a massive upset for a team that won eight matches and finished with a percentage of 222, and it was the second time in a matter of months the Melbourne Football Club had suffered straight sets defeats after top four finishes. Yeh, that's brutal.

The Demons failed to win a final after finishing in the top four. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. North Melbourne's finals run

Some call it North Melbourne's stunning finals run, others call it the North Melbourne revenge tour. Coming into this season's finals series, North hadn't beaten any of the 'big three' teams (those being Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne), losing to the Dees by 23 points in Round 8 and both Brisbane and Adelaide by single digits throughout the regular season. Flash forward to the finals and the Kangaroos weren't going to let past form get in their way. In the qualifying final, the Roos easily knocked off the reigning premiers, somehow limiting them to just one goal for the entire game. Doing that for a team that boasts Kate Hore and Eden Zanker is no easy feat. They then faced the Crows in an epic preliminary final battle, holding on for a nail-biting one-point win to secure the club a berth in its first AFLW Grand Final. Sure, they lost the important one after managing to lead the Lions at three-quarter time, but the Roos lost absolutely no admirers after their 2023 campaign.

2. Lions are queens of the jungle once again

You know the season has been good when Brisbane's premiership win comes in at number two. The Lions came in as underdogs, with North Melbourne the favourites amongst most tipsters, which is a title Brisbane was very much happy to maintain. Led by the likes of captain Bre Koenen (19 disposals, seven marks, and 11 tackles), Belle Dawes (30, five clearances, and 13 tackles) and a big last quarter from Dakota Davidson (two goals from three marks) the Lions were able to win their second AFLW premiership and break the 'Queensland curse' in what was a sea-sawing battle. The best part was the amount of doubters (myself included) that the Lions had after losing players such as Emily Bates, Jesse Wardlaw, and Kate Lutkins ahead of the season, but the beauty of the Brisbane program is their ability to have other players step up and play their role.

The Lions celebrate on the dais after winning the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

1. From cellar dwellers to finals

It's safe to say the 2023 finals series was the best one we've had yet, but the biggest moment coming out of Season 8 was the incredible rise of the Sydney Swans, culminating with their first finals win. Having the year they did before -- not winning a match in the expansion club's inaugural season -- makes this season's triumphs all the more spectacular. The Swans managed to scrape into the finals with six wins to their name. Fans then descended onto the Gold Coast, some with friendship bracelets in hand to see their side make more history. Co-captain Chloe Molloy kicked three goals to go with her 15 disposals in a classy display, the epitome of her season, really. The beauty of the Swans' Season 8 is the fact there's probably a good handful of moments that could have made this list, but a finals win and the pure joy from the fans and the Swans' group after achievement was a moment to saviour, and one that's pretty hard to top.