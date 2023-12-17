The 20 biggest storylines of the 2023 AFL season

Open Extended Reactions

From surprise packet teams to coaching resignations, Tribunal hearings to retirements, there was no shortage of monster storylines throughout the 2023 AFL season.

Here are the 20 biggest, and most compelling, of the year:

20. Dan Houston's goal after the siren, Ollie Florent's heartache

In 2022 we witnessed THREE game-winning goals after the siren, but this year there was just the one ... and it came from Dan Houston. The Power were riding a remarkable 11-game win streak when they came up against a feisty Bombers outfit at the MCG in Round 16. Essendon led by two points when the siren sounded, but the Sherrin had just been marked 50m out on a 45 degree angle by arguably Port's best -- certainly longest -- kick. As a chorus of boos rung around the MCG, Houston waltzed in and flushed it ... just getting it over the line and keeping his club's win streak alive. It wasn't so satisfying for Sydney's Ollie Florent who thought he'd managed the feat in Round 4 against this very Port side, only for the ball to fall short of the goal line as he was busy celebrating what he thought was the winner. Brutal.

19. The epic failure of Brodie Grundy

It was the most discussed and hyped signing of last year's off-season, however the move to bring Brodie Grundy to Melbourne fell sensationally flat. Not only did Grundy fail to live up to the billing and form a dynamic ruck combination with the competition's best in Max Gawn, his presence on the field left the Demons skipper looking completely uncomfortable and out of sorts. Grundy finished the season averaging his fewest hitouts, clearances and disposals since 2014, and was then shipped to the Swans, in what is now a third club in three years for the 29-year-old.

18. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's stand against racism

Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan said he wanted to take a stand against racism when he channeled St Kilda great Nicky Winmar and recreated one of football's most iconic images at Marvel Stadium. The 20-year-old was subjected to a barrage of racial abuse during his side's loss to the Saints in Round 2, culminating in him taking a few days away from the club. But Ugle-Hagan responded in style the following week, slotting the first goal against the Lions and then proceeding to lift his shirt and point to his skin as Bulldogs teammates came from all parts of the ground to celebrate with him.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan of the Bulldogs points to his skin as he celebrates a goal. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

17. Never-ending drug sagas

Sadly, it seems a year cannot go by in the world of football without a player, or in this case, players, breaching the illicit drugs policy. Season 2023 hadn't even gotten underway when Collingwood confirmed Jack Ginnivan had been handed a two-match suspension after he was reportedly filmed with an illicit substance at a Torquay hotel. Later in the year, Demons forward Joel Smith was provisionally suspended after testing positive to cocaine, following his side's win over Hawthorn in Round 23. And then, post-season, news broke that former Sun and new Blue Elijah Hollands had been served with a notice to appear in court relating to possession of an illicit substance.

16. Melbourne and Port Adelaide bounced in straight sets

As mentioned above, Port Adelaide enjoyed a remarkable middle portion of the season, winning 13 straight games to jump to the top of the ladder and, at one point, co-premiership favouritism. Melbourne, too, spent much of the year widely considered, along with Port and eventual grand finalists Collingwood and Brisbane, as a legitimate flag threat. So it's fair to say when both sides finished in the top four, earned the coveted double chance, and were subsequently dumped out of finals with back-to-back losses, it was as much a shock as it was a categoric failure.

15. Allir Aliir's controversial head knock

More Port Adelaide! The Power were slapped with the AFL's heftiest financial sanction for a concussion-related incident after the club breached league rules in Round 20 against arch-rival Adelaide. The Power failed to send defender Aliir Aliir for a concussion test after he and teammate Lachie Jones were involved in a nasty second-quarter head clash. Both players underwent an initial head injury assessment, but only Jones took a SCAT5 concussion test, which ultimately ruled him out of the game. Aliir would return to the field in the second half, putting his well-being at serious risk and forcing the AFL to dish out the AU$100,000 fine.

Aliir Aliir and Lachie Jones of the Power suffered head knocks against the Crows. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

14. The passing of Ron Barassi

There are few names bigger in Aussie Rules than Ronald Dale Barassi. As a player, he pioneered the position of ruck rover, notched 254 games and won six premierships with the Demons between 1955 and 1964. Then, as a coach, he added four more flags to his resume, coaching Melbourne, Carlton, North Melbourne and Sydney between 1964 and 1995. Sadly, during this season's finals series in September, Barassi passed away aged 87 surrounded by his family. His legacy and legendary status will live on forever.

13. GWS storm into a preliminary final

There weren't many who began the year predicting the Giants would feature in September. There were even fewer who are on record as saying they would reach a preliminary final and lose to the eventual premier by a solitary point. Adam Kingsley romped to unofficial coach of the year honours after leading the Giants out of the mire, which was a 6-16 record and sacked coach in 2022, to 15-11 and back-to-back road finals wins. Appointing Toby Greene as club captain was a stroke of genius, with the star forward booting a career-best 66 goals in the campaign and being named All-Australian skipper. Sam Taylor staked his claim as the best defender in the game, while many are already picking Tom Green as a future Brownlow Medal winner. This club is going to be a handful in 2024.

12. Clayton Oliver's mishandled hamstring injury

If this was a list of the most bizarre storylines of 2023, you can bet this one would have featured in the No. 1 slot. Clayton Oliver wasn't even supposed to miss one week with a "minor hamstring strain" suffered late in the loss to the Power in Round 10, yet the star on-baller wound up being sidelined until Round 22. During the layoff, Oliver spent time in hospital with an infected blister and was involved in a fiery exchange on the training track with the club's strength and conditioning coach, Selwyn Griffith. Things got even messier post-season when rumours swirled the club was looking to part ways with Oliver. The same week, Oliver was rushed to hospital after collapsing at teammate Joel Smith's house, something he later put down to his ADHD medication and a lack of sleep. More recently, Oliver was charged with driving on a suspended license.

11. The enthralling Brownlow Medal race

It was always going to be difficult to back up the epic Brownlow Medal count of 2022, but somehow the league's best and fairest award delivered ... again. Brisbane gun Lachie Neale won his second 'Charlie' after tallying 31 votes, ahead of Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli (29) and Collingwood phenom Nick Daicos (28). The count itself was enthralling -- not only up top but with Errol Gulden charging home and Jack Viney very nearly shocking Christian Petracca for top Demon vote getter -- but so to was the drama throughout the year, particularly when Daicos looked to have the award sewn up, only to suffer an untimely knee injury and miss the final three weeks of the home and away season. Oh what could have been.

Brisbane co-captain Lachie Neale won the 2023 Brownlow Medal. Albert Perez/AFL Photos via Getty Images

10. That dubious advantage call in the Grand Final

It's never fair to point to any one moment from a game and claim it was the reason a team won or lost, but with that said, Brisbane fans will forever argue the Grand Final result could very easily have been reversed if not for a bizarre advantage call from a Lachie Neale free kick in the dying moments. Neale was tripped at the top of the Lions' attacking 50 by Magpie Oleg Markov while firing out a handball, but as the umpire blew the whistle and paid a free kick, Zac Bailey, seemingly unaware of the free, played on with a rushed kick inside 50, and thus the 'advantage', or lack thereof, was paid. The Magpies held on and the rest is history, as they say.

9. Carlton's fairy-tale finals run

How the Blues went from 15th on the ladder at the bye rounds, and having notched just one win in a nine-week stretch, to being an overwhelming favourite to reach the Grand Final at quarter-time of their preliminary final against Brisbane, we'll never know. Michael Voss salvaged the season and possibly his career, his squad reeling off 10 consecutive wins in the back half of the year to climb to fifth and send a scare through the rest of the competition. The Blues then enjoyed a magical finals run, first with an epic win over Sydney, and then somehow topping it a week later with a simply outrageous last-minute victory over Melbourne. Both games were at the MCG and both had in excess of 92,000 fans in attendance. Good to have you back, Blues.

8. Alastair Clarkson takes time away from North Melbourne

Alastair Clarkson stunned the footy world in May, following a 70-point loss to Port Adelaide, when he agreed to step down from his coaching duties at North Melbourne to focus on his physical and emotional well-being. The Kangaroos' new coach had been embroiled in the ongoing investigation into historical alleged racism during his time at Hawthorn, something which had began weighing heavily on him. Clarkson would hand the coaching reins to assistant Brett Ratten before returning to the club ahead of Round 21 and coaching the final four games of the season, including the now notable Round 24 win against Gold Coast, which ensured West Coast secured pick No. 1 in the AFL Draft.

7. Ben Keays' controversial snap

IT HIT THE POST! The Crows thought they were home!



📺 Watch #AFLCrowsSwans LIVE on ch. 503 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/Jo6wz678kb

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/LvHz6hWdzg

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/dFBdvXd8gU pic.twitter.com/i5f94nTbDE — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) August 19, 2023

Sorry, Crows fans. You'll need to re-live this yet again. Ben Keays thought he had played hero and delivered the Crows a famous win against Sydney at Adelaide Oval in the penultimate round of the year, one which would have just about guaranteed Adelaide a spot in September (certainly based on how Round 24 played out). However, as Keays and a bunch of Crows teammates celebrated on the boundary, the goal umpire signaled a behind, believing the ball had clipped the post. Amazingly, there was no review and the Swans were able to clear the ball out of their defensive 50 and hold on to win by a solitary point. Replays showed the ball clearly missed the post and should have been scored as a goal. It will go down as one of the most egregious umpiring decisions in modern football history.

Ben Keays of the Crows celebrates what he thought was a match-winning goal against the Swans. Mark Brake/Getty Images

6. Lance Franklin retires from footy

We all knew the end was near for Lance Franklin, but that didn't make it any easier for footy fans when the future Hall of Fame Legend called time on his illustrious career, effective immediately. Sadly, the news came after Franklin had suffered a calf injury against the Bombers in Round 20, meaning he missed out on any sort of farewell game. Franklin retires from football with 354 games and 1,066 goals to his name, as well as two premierships, eight All-Australian blazers, four Coleman Medals and two Goal of the Year awards. It's hard to argue he's not the greatest and most iconic player of the modern era.

5. Tasmania finally gets an AFL team

The long wait for AFL representation in Tasmania will soon be over after the league announced in May the state had been granted a team licence and would enter the men's competition as early as 2028, with the women's team expected to follow soon after. It caps a run of persistence for Tasmania, which has had seven bids rejected since 1990 before finally getting over the line in 2023. "Today is an important and historic day, for football in Tasmania, for football in Australia, for footy supporters all around the country," said outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan when the news broke. Football in Australia will soon feel complete.

4. Gillon McLachlan steps down, Andrew Dillon steps up

It was over 18 months ago when Gillon McLachlan announced he would be stepping down from his post as AFL CEO, ending a 10-year stint at the helm of Australia's biggest sporting league. Initially, McLachlan was to pass the baton on after the inaugural Gather Round in April, but he ultimately stayed on for another six months as the search for his replacement dragged on and the league announced it would conduct an investigation into historic allegations against former Hawthorn officials Alastair Clarkson, Chris Fagan, and Jason Burt. Ultimately, the league settled on Andrew Dillon as McLachlan's successor. He began his tenure as the new AFL CEO on October 2, ending a 538-day handover.

Andrew Dillon and Gillon McLachlan together at Marvel Stadium. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

3. Damien Hardwick's move from Richmond to Gold Coast

There are two parts to this story that combine to make it one of the most compelling of the year. Few could believe it when Damien Hardwick announced in May he was stepping down as Richmond coach, effective immediately. Hardwick coached the Tigers for a record 307 games and led the club to three premierships during his successful 14-year tenure. At his exit press conference, Hardwick cited burnout and how coaching had "all become a bit too much," yet that didn't stop him from inking a six-year contract a few months later to coach Gold Coast. "When we began the process to determine our senior coach, it was quickly apparent Damien was the best candidate available. We have high expectations for our club and firmly believe Damien can deliver on these ... to achieve premiership success," said Suns chairman Bob East. Time to deliver, Damien.

2. The Brayden Maynard-Angus Brayshaw incident

There was no greater debate in football this year than the one surrounding Brayden Maynard and whether or not he should have been suspended for his high contact on Angus Brayshaw -- which left the Demon concussed -- in what was an epic qualifying final. It was an extremely polarising topic. Some were adamant Maynard should be rubbed out for up to a month, given the reckless nature of the incident and the lack of care shown in protecting Brayshaw's head, others struggled to understand why it was sent to the AFL Tribunal at all, claiming it was a football act that's simply unavoidable. Making things even spicier was that Maynard visited Brayshaw's home and attempted to smooth things over with flowers and a bottle of wine, however his gesture reportedly fell flat. In the end, Maynard escaped suspension, which sparked further debate and questions about how serious the AFL is on protecting its players from concussion and the long term effects on the brain. Perhaps, in time, it could be a watershed moment for footy -- one which brings about changes to the rules to help avoid knocks like this.

1. Collingwood's record-equaling 16th premiership

Did the Magpies peak in 2022? Were they set to fall in 2023? The answer to both questions turned out to be a resounding 'NO' as Collingwood dominated the competition and went on to defeat Brisbane in a memorable Grand Final, winning a record-equaling 16th premiership (tying rivals Essendon and Carlton) in the process. There were so many storylines to emerge from this campaign, such as the successful appointment of Darcy Moore as captain, the meteoric rise of Nick Daicos and the exceptional early coaching record of Craig McRae. The Magpies demonstrated professionalism all year and will start 2024 as the team to beat once again.