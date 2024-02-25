Open Extended Reactions

It's always easy in footy circles, especially during preseason, to throw out comments such as a team is 'formidable' or 'going to struggle', but a lot of surprising information can be revealed when every club is meticulously dissected and ranked against each other.

Here are position-by-position rankings for all 18 AFL clubs, covering the backline, forward line, and midfield. Teams were ranked, taking into account an array of factors, such as sheer talent, the balance of talls and smalls, balance between offensive firepower and defensive prowess, and the overall depth of the unit.

When discerning between two teams for a higher ranking, greater emphasis was placed on the significance of key position players, a nod to their pivotal role in shaping a lineup.

Included for each position is a brief outlook on the best and worst groups, as well as one intriguing team worth keeping a close eye on.

At the end, an overall ranking is shown, which is worked out based on the average ranking every team is given at each position. Note, these are simply 2024 rankings, and not long-term projections.

Let's take a look, starting with the backlines:

Jump to a position:

Backline | Midfield | Forward line | Overall list

Backline

RANK TEAM RANK TEAM RANK TEAM 1 GWS 7 GEE 13 WB 2 CAR 8 SYD 14 ADE 3 MEL 9 STK 15 GC 4 COL 10 RIC 16 WC 5 BL 11 PA 17 HAW 6 FRE 12 ESS 18 NM

Best: GWS

The more you look at their defensive group, the easier it is to say the Giants have the premier backline in the competition. They're led exceptionally by All-Australian key defender Sam Taylor, who arguably reads the ball better than anyone in the entire competition, while partner in crime Jack Buckley is as underrated as they come. In fact, both Taylor and Buckley are the only pair from any team to sit in the AFL's top eight last year for average spoils per game. They'll be complemented by versatile tall Harry Himmelberg and the ever-improving Connor Idun, while Lachie Ash and Lachie Whitfield add a touch of class offensively. The Giants are also the only team from 2023 that had three players rank in the top 20 for average rating points per game for defenders, and players such as former All-Australian Nick Haynes, Isaac Cumming, Harry Perryman, and highly-athletic youngster Leek Aleer provide solid depth.

Worst: North Melbourne

Although it's a backline with potential, the Kangaroos do lack star power and don't have enough quality key defenders to be the anchors. They've lost plenty of experience with Jack Ziebell retiring at the end of 2023 and Griffin Logue still on the comeback trail from an ACL injury. And although it provides opportunities for players such as Toby Pink, Charlie Comben and Kallan Dawson to step up, it's a lineup that doesn't fill you with confidence. Zac Fisher's move to defence could pay dividends in transition and Harry Sheezel can only get better from the high standards he set in his first season, but overall, there are too many question marks and right now they appear an unreliable cohort.

Backline to watch: Port Adelaide

This defensive group really could have been ranked lower, and it really could have been ranked higher, such is the intrigue that surrounds them in 2024. Ken Hinkley's defence produced an All-Australian in Dan Houston last year and Aliir Aliir remains one of the best interceptors in the game, but the simple fact is Port Adelaide's Achilles heel last year was its backline -- the Power ranked 14th for scores conceded per inside 50 against and 16th for scores generated from defensive 50. Too much was left to too few and their lack of key defensive depth really showed -- players like Trent McKenzie, Ryan Burton and Miles Bergman were at times playing undersized -- which makes the Esava Ratugolea and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher recruitments all the more shrewd. With those gaps now plugged, the Power appear a far more balanced unit.

Midfield

RANK TEAM RANK TEAM RANK TEAM 1 WB 7 PA 13 STK 2 MEL 8 BL 14 GEE 3 COL 9 GC 15 ESS 4 CAR 10 FRE 16 HAW 5 GWS 11 ADE 17 NM 6 SYD 12 RIC 18 WCE

Best: Western Bulldogs

Yes, even without star running machine Bailey Smith, the Western Bulldogs go into the 2024 season boasting the best midfield ensemble. Luke Beveridge's on-ball division is spearheaded by Marcus Bontempelli (who has polled 33 and 29 Brownlow votes in two of the last three seasons), with he and hard-nut Tom Liberatore the No. 1 and 2-ranked players for average rating points last season, and two of the top four contested possession winners. That duo thrive off the ruck dominance of dynamic All-Australian Tim English, whose capacity to cover the ground and impact matches in all areas is second to none. The Dogs have a perfect blend of inside grunt and outside class; the explosiveness of Adam Treloar and clean ball use of Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel rounding out the likely starting division. Expect players such as former Demon James Harmes and highly-touted draftee Ryley Sanders to get plenty of minutes, too.

Worst: West Coast

Last season, the Eagles finished 18th for contested possessions, 16th for clearances, and 18th for inside 50s -- stats that don't bode well for 2024. Adam Simpson faces a serious challenge trying to get this midfield group to fire after only Tim Kelly (28.2) and Dom Sheed (24.4) averaged more than 20 disposals per game last season. We know what we'll get from those two, but propelling the club's rebuild means young guns Harley Reid, Elijah Hewett, Campbell Chesser and Reuben Ginbey should be thrown in the deep end to fast-track their development, and although they're promising, their lack of experience makes it challenging to compete with more seasoned AFL midfields. Elliot Yeo should spend plenty of time through the middle of the ground if he stays fit, but even then, the drop off from their best to their worst is too stark. It's hard to see this midfield group dominating many games.

Midfield to watch: Fremantle

Fremantle's midfield boasts a blend of emerging talent, experience and established stars, making them an enticing midfield to watch in 2024. Caleb Serong (equal-fourth for contested possessions and equal-fifth for clearances) should take another step after a stellar 2023 campaign, 2022 AFL Players' MVP Andrew Brayshaw we know is quality, and two-time Brownlow Medal winner Nat Fyfe is eyeing a resurgence after an injury-riddled couple of seasons. Although he could be past his best, there's hardly a player in the competition that is as captivating as Fyfe when in top form, but whether he can play out an entire season remains to be seen. Jaegar O'Meara's experience also bolsters Justin Longmuir's lineup, which is complemented by promising youngsters such as Nathan O'Driscoll, Neil Erasmus, and Matthew Johnson. But the X-factor in 2024 is the elite-kicking Hayden Young, who looks to be making a full-time move into the middle after developing early as a rebound defender. Don't be surprised if Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson emerge as the best ruck combination by the end of the season, too.

Forward line

RANK TEAM RANK TEAM RANK TEAM 1 BL 7 COL 13 RIC 2 ADE 8 SYD 14 STK 3 GEE 9 WB 15 GC 4 GWS 10 MEL 16 WCE 5 CAR 11 ESS 17 FRE 6 PA 12 HAW 18 NM

Best: Brisbane

The Lions come into the 2024 season with a familiar forward line. In 2023, Chris Fagan's side was the second-highest scoring team of the season, behind only Adelaide, and had two of the top six players in the Coleman Medal standings in Joe Daniher (61 goals) and Charlie Cameron (59). Neither of those players are showing any signs of slowing down and should be able to boot 50-plus majors again in 2024. They spearhead the formidable attack, which also has an erratic but talented Eric Hipwood (41 goals in 2023), Zac Bailey (29), Lincoln McCarthy (28), and Cam Rayner (23) roaming around. Each player brings a different strength, making them difficult to defend. The Lions' depth of talent ensures even if one player can be stopped, another often seizes the opportunity and gets off the chain.

Worst: North Melbourne

This seems like a harsh ranking given spearhead Nick Larkey -- one of the best key forwards and most reliable shots for goal in the game -- finished third in the Coleman Medal race last season. In fact, Larkey averaged just as many goals per game (3.1) as back-to-back winner and star Blue Charlie Curnow in 2023. Cameron Zurhaar has shown an ability to dominate games and can be a solid support act to Larkey for another year, but Jaidyn Stephenson hasn't reached the heights of his debut season since leaving the Magpies, and the talented crop of Eddie Ford, Zane Duursma, Paul Curtis, and Cooper Harvey is very much still a work in progress.

Forward line to watch: Melbourne

Melbourne's biggest weakness in 2023? The forward line. The main reason the Demons succumbed to another straight-sets finals exit in 2023? Yep, the forward line (and its inaccuracy). And if that's not a reason to keep a close eye on them this season, then how about the fact that despite their obvious woes in the front half, the Dees had the fourth most shots on goal per game last season, were the sixth-highest scoring team, laid the second most tackles inside 50, and had eight players average over a goal a game? Their mix is talented enough and they did a lot right, but it's obvious they're still desperate for a key forward to partner emerging tall Jacob van Rooyen. Bayley Fritsch slotted 38 goals in just 17 games, Kysaiah Pickett kicked 37 (from 85 shots on goal), and they add another player in Shane McAdam, who knows where the goals are. Not to mention the added skill and precision that comes with Jack Billings firing the ball inside 50. The Melbourne forward line in 2024 could be anything.

Overall

RANK TEAM RANK TEAM RANK TEAM 1 GWS 7 WB 13 STK 2 CAR 8 PA 14 ESS 3 COL 9 GEE 15 GC 4 BL 10 ADE 16 HAW 5 MEL 11 FRE 17 WCE 6 SYD 12 RIC 18 NM

Best list: GWS

The Giants are as well balanced across the park as any team in the competition and when looking through their list, there really isn't a weakness at any position. Taylor, Buckley, Himmelberg, and Whitfield lead an elite defence. Tom Green is a Brownlow contender in 2024 and alongside Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio and veteran Callan Ward, they remain a formidable midfield group.

Adam Kingsley is also stacked in front of the big sticks; Jesse Hogan leads the key forwards and they still have No. 1 draft pick Aaron Cadman at their disposal. Captain, and arguably the best player in the competition, Toby Greene only adds to an elite attack which has a host of players running through, namely the ferocious Brent Daniels-Toby Bedford partnership, which took the league by storm in 2023.

There is genuine upside, still, in every spot on the ground, which makes the Giants well positioned for yet another flag tilt.

Worst list: North Melbourne

There is elite talent on this North Melbourne list and no fan should have concerns over their future, but there is no way they should be expected to finish anywhere close to finals in 2024. The 'Clarko' era is well and truly on the right track, but losing key players to other clubs and struggling for consistency comes with its challenges.

Their defence is average on paper and will need time to gel, with the early-season availability of both Aidan Corr and Griffin Logue still uncertain. Even with Sheezel in the fold, there's no way this isn't the shakiest backline in the league.

Luke Davies-Uniacke is already one of the game's best midfielders and both George Wardlaw and Colby McKercher look like stars of the future, but expectations for consistent performances should be tempered given their relative youth and experience across the board. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Roos avoid the wooden spoon, though, with Hawthorn and West Coast very nearly snatching this unwanted honour of the worst list in the AFL.

Team to watch: Essendon

The Bombers have a nice big question mark next to their name in 2024, because their ceiling is very high, but their floor is very low. Last year, they were fifth on the ladder after Round 17 but slipped to ninth after Round 22, leaving their fans with a sense of déjà vu as they suffered crushing defeats to the Giants and Magpies to close out the season.

It was another season without finals, but a healthier list and offseason acquisitions instil hope in their fanbase that 2024 can be the year they return to the top eight and win a final for the first time since 2004. No player took more intercept marks per game than former Roo Ben McKay last year, and it's important not to underestimate what his inclusion can do to free up the likes of Crichton medallist Jordan Ridley and 2023 All-Australian squad member Mason Redman.

Meanwhile, a move for Nic Martin to the backline could also prove advantageous. Fellow free agent Jade Gresham should have an immediate impact in the forward line and rolling up as a pinch-hitting midfield rotation, while veteran Todd Goldstein and Xavier Duursma will have important roles to play.

A full season out of Peter Wright, the expected improvement of fellow aerial threat and promising young forward Harrison Jones, and another 50-goal season out of Kyle Langford would almost certainly mean the Bombers are going to be around the mark again, despite their low list ranking.