Collingwood's first ever father-daughter selection Tarni Brown has moved to arch-rival Carlton as part of a complicated four-club AFLW trade.

Brown, the daughter of former Magpies captain and premiership hero Gavin, will bolster the Blues' midfield in 2024.

Defender Annie Lee has moved in the opposite direction, while Carlton also sent Paige Trudgeon to St Kilda.

North Melbourne were also involved in the deal, which involved an array of pick swaps ahead of next week's draft.

Carlton women's football boss Ash Naulty was thrilled to acquire 21-year-old Brown, who played 34 games across four seasons with Collingwood.

"She is a great person off-field and will fit in well with the positive culture we are fostering here at the club," Naulty said.

"Tarni comes from a talented football family, and she is a proven performer at AFLW level.

"She has a number of links with people already at Carlton and we're looking forward to her writing her own story in navy blue."

Collingwood made multiple moves on Monday, including signing Irish recruit Muireann Atkinson as a Category B rookie.

Atkinson is among a growing contingent of AFLW converts from Gaelic football, having captained Monaghan and been part of the 2018 O'Connor Cup championship side.

The 26-year-old joins fellow Irish players Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan at Collingwood after spending time with Sydney as a train-on player in 2023.

"Muireann is an exciting utility who brings a strong appetite for the contest and physicality," Collingwood women's football boss Jess Burger said.

"She has already demonstrated her ability to upskill and apply both her physical and athletic traits across to our code in a very short amount of time.

"Her effortless sidestep, ability to use the ball on both sides and strong fend off will be key features of her game."

Young defender Kiara Hillier also secured a trade on Monday, leaving AFLW premiers the Brisbane Lions in search of greater opportunities with Sydney.

Hillier is yet to make her senior debut, having failed to break into a strong Lions back-line.

But the Swans like what they've seen in the 19-year-old, giving up pick 73 in exchange.

"She's a really exciting player who simply hasn't had the opportunity on field amongst a really good side," Sydney women's football boss Kate Mahony said.

"We have been really impressed with her training and watched her play in a scrimmage match where she showed promising signs of a strong career at the elite level."

Also on Monday, North Melbourne confirmed the acquisition of star defender Libby Birch from Melbourne.

The two-time All-Australian requested a move last week and has been traded with pick 35 in exchange for pick 19.

Birch, 26, has won premierships with the Western Bulldogs (2018) and Melbourne (2022).