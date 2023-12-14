Lamb leaves Dogs in huge 11-club AFLW trade

Open Extended Reactions

Western Bulldogs star Kirsty Lamb has sealed her move to Port Adelaide as part of a monster 11-club and 12-player AFLW deal.

As part of the Monday trade, the Power will also receive picks 18, 24 and 56 while giving Lily Johnston to Melbourne, pick No.4 to the Bulldogs, No.21 to Brisbane and No.44 to Gold Coast.

Port Adelaide will still hold the first South Australian pick in Monday's draft, ahead of the Adelaide Crows.

A premiership player and one-time club leading goalkicker, Lamb will be a welcomed asset in Port's midfield following inaugural captain and competition powerhouse Erin Phillips' retirement from the sport last October.

Kirsty Lamb's move from the Dogs to the Power was just one part of an 11-club, 12-player trade which also included 24 picks moving around the league. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The 29-year-old has played 67 games and kicked 25 goals at the Western Bulldogs since making her debut in the opening round of the first season.

"We are really excited to welcome Kirsty to Port Adelaide," club list manager Naomi Maidment said.

"She dominates in the contest, has good offensive ability and the capacity to hit the scoreboard.

"She is someone we have kept an eye on over the last couple of years."

Bulldogs teammate and All-Australian Katie Lynch also departed the kennel in favour of a move to Gold Coast, while Suns club champion Lauren Ahrens moved in the opposite direction.

Melbourne premiership player Maddi Gay has sealed a trade to Essendon, with Collingwood All-Australian Ash Brazill returning to Western Australia's Fremantle.

Named vice-captain of the Magpies in 2019, Brazill leaves the club after 32 games across six seasons.

The 33-year-old, who was also a foundation player in Collingwood's Super Netball team, retired from the code last August following a Commonwealth Gold Medal (2022) and a World Cup Championship (2023).

"I'd like to thank the club for my time in the black and white," Brazill said.

"I came to Collingwood with a dream to play both Netball and AFLW and the club allowed me to do so.

"It's now time for us to head home to Western Australia and spend time with our family."

The final day of the AFLW trade has been the busiest in the period, with inaugural Sydney player Aliesha Newman moving to crosstown rivals GWS earlier in the day, while the Gold Coast have said goodbye to Essendon-bound Bess Keaney.

WHO GOES WHERE IN THE 11-CLUB TRADE:

* Adelaide give Montana McKinnon, picks 18, 37 and 40; get picks 22, 26 and 33

* Brisbane give Analea McKee and pick 12; get picks 21, 31 and 46

* Collingwood give Ash Brazill and pick 31; get Mikayla Hyde and pick 29

* Essendon give pick 13, 33; get Maddi Gay, pick 19 and 37

* Fremantle give Mikayla Hyde, picks 6, 46 and 51; get Gabby Newton, Ash Brazill and pick 61

* Gold Coast give Lauren Ahrens, Jasmyn Smith, picks 14 and 38; get Katie Lynch, Charlotte Wilson and pick 44

* Melbourne give Maddi Gay, Charlotte Wilson, picks 19, 26 and 56; get Lily Johnson, picks 12, 23 and 40

* Port Adelaide give Lily Johnson, picks 4, 21 and 44; get Kirsty Lamb, picks 18, 24 and 56

* Richmond give picks 11 and 29; get Montana McKinnon and pick 13

* West Coast give picks 23 and 24; get picks 14 and 38

* Western Bulldogs give Kirsty Lamb, Katie Lynch, Newton, pick 22 and 61; get Lauren Ahrens, Jasmyn Smith, Analea McKee, picks 4, 6, 11 and 51