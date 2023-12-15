The ESPN Footy podcast can't understand the purpose behind an 'Opening Round' before a 'Round One' after the AFL announced its fixture for 2024. (1:42)

Collingwood's highly-respected football boss Graham Wright will take a sabbatical from the AFL until next year's finals.

After up to 35-straight years involved in football, Wright will take leave from March to September next year during the Magpies' premiership defence.

The 55-year-old will head with his wife Tracey to Europe and the United States in a move supported by club hierarchy.

"Having extended leave and spending some time travelling overseas during our winter has been on the cards for me for a few years and now is the right time for my wife and I to do that," Wright said.

"It has been a great few seasons at Collingwood so far and to reach the ultimate success with our men's program this year is a real credit to everyone involved at our club."

Collingwood are yet to decide on Wright's interim replacement but he is confident he is leaving the football department in a strong position.

"Wrighty and I have been discussing this for some time now and while he will be away for a six-month period travelling overseas, he will continue to provide assistance to me and the club as a consultant where required," Magpies chief executive Craig Kelly said.

"He has ensured the football program is well-placed during his time away - we have great leaders internally with the skills and capability to step up in Graham's absence and through this period.

"More broadly, as a club, we want to ensure that there is opportunity for senior leaders at Collingwood to have a work-life balance and normalise this type of leave for our key people."

Wright, a 1990 premiership player with the Magpies, spent an extended period at Hawthorn under Alastair Clarkson before moving across to Collingwood in 2021.