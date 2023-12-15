The ESPN Footy podcast can't understand the purpose behind an 'Opening Round' before a 'Round One' after the AFL announced its fixture for 2024. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne superstar Clayton Oliver will face court in January after he was charged with driving with a suspended licence.

Gun midfielder Oliver has been unable to drive on medical grounds since he was hospitalised following a seizure on October 12.

But he was pulled over on November 16 and subsequently charged.

Clayton Oliver has been the subject of several concerning reports. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Police have charged a 26-year-old Camberwell man after police pulled his vehicle over on Moorhouse Street in Camberwell on 16 November," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"He has been charged on summons with driving whilst suspended and will appear in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 9 January."

Oliver, 26, was hospitalised last month after a seizure, which he partially attributed to side effects of his ADHD medication.

Melbourne confirmed his driving suspension was related to that seizure.

"Clayton advised the club immediately following an incident where Victoria Police stopped him for driving while his licence was suspended on medical grounds," Melbourne said in a statement.

"This was in relation to the time he spent in the hospital following a seizure.

"As the matter is before the court, the club won't be making any further comment at this stage."

Oliver's professionalism was repeatedly questioned this year amid doubts over his future at Melbourne, with trade rumours circulating, despite the midfielder being contracted until 2030.

He wanted to stay, and coach Simon Goodwin has said Melbourne didn't consider trading him, but made it clear he needed to adhere to the Demons' standards.

The four-time club champion and triple All-Australian was restricted to 15 AFL games this season because of a hamstring injury.