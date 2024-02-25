The 50 best AFL players heading into season 2024:

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 AFL season gets underway next month. That means it's time for ESPN's annual countdown of the 50 best players in the sport.

For this exercise, I'm looking at the best players heading into season 2024. Not the most valuable. Not the most exciting. Not the most eye-catching. But the BEST.

Imagine every player in the competition is lined up in the schoolyard and you can take your pick of the crop. Then the second selection, and third, and so on. Except you aren't picking a team, you simply want the best player available, and you want them for this year.

Of course, a player's body of work impacts their ranking, but this is not a legacy piece. Instead, I've used the last two seasons as a gauge of where a particular player is at in their career. There's also no projection here.

There are over 800 players in the AFL. These are the 50 best, in order.

50. MAX KING

Club: St Kilda

Position: Key forward

2023 rank: Unranked

If you look at average goals per game in 2023, only five players performed better than King. The St Kilda spearhead booted 2.5 per game through his 11 appearances, cleaned up the inaccuracy -- somewhat -- that had plagued him in 2022, and remains an elite contested mark. King's potential is immense, but he's really yet to string together an A-grade six-to-eight week block. But if he gets an injury-free run, he can certainly feature prominently in the race for the Coleman Medal.

The key stat: Over the last two seasons, the Saints have scored 50% of the time when they have targeted King inside 50, ranking him fourth of the top-40 inside 50 targets in that time.

49. DAN HOUSTON

Club: Port Adelaide

Position: General defender

2023 rank: Unranked

Last season was a breakout year for Houston, who established himself as one of the league's premier attacking-minded half backs and was rewarded with All-Australian selection. Houston provides great drive and penetration out of the backline and through the midfield, ranking top 10 for metres gained. From 2022 to 2023, Houston's inside 50 number doubled, so it's clear Ken Hinkley wants to push him further up the ground where he can use those foot skills to hit targets close to goal.

The key stat: Houston was the only defender to rate 'elite' for contested possessions, uncontested possessions, metres gained and tackles per game last season.

Dan Houston established himself as an elite rebounding defender in 2023. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos via Getty Images

48. JACOB WEITERING

Club: Carlton

Position: Key defender

2023 rank: Unranked

Staunch, dependable, and one of the great set-and-forget players in the league. Weitering has really grown into an elite key back over the last two seasons, rarely beaten and almost always bailing his team out on the last line. The former No.1 draft pick has great positioning, timing and reads the ball exceptionally well in flight, allowing him to snuff out opposition attacks by picking off forward 50 entries. Weitering has been named in the All-Australian squad of 40 in each of the last four seasons, but is yet to make the final team.

The key stat: Weitering lost just 11% of his defensive one-on-ones last season (10 of 92), the best result of the top 50 one-on-one defenders in the competition.

47. ANDREW BRAYSHAW

Club: Fremantle

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 25 (-22)

In no way is it a criticism to say Brayshaw stagnated in 2023, because what he produced the year prior was a season worthy of a top five Brownlow Medal finish. Last year, the Fremantle ball magnet produced another solid season, his numbers almost mirroring those of 2022. But with so many others making serious strides and enhancing their reputations -- including midfield partner Caleb Serong -- he has to fall. Winning more clearances and contested ball is what will propel him back into the AFL's top 25.

The key stat: Brayshaw is the only player across the last two seasons to rank top 10 in handball-receives, uncontested possessions, disposals, assisted metres gained, and pressure acts.

46. STEPHEN CONIGLIO

Club: GWS

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: Unranked

Was 2023 the best season of Coniglio's 12-year career? Yes! Coniglio has thrived under new coach Adam Kingsley, last year averaging a career-best 28 disposals as the Giants stormed to a preliminary final. He also, for the first time, averaged more than four clearances, four inside 50s, and four tackles per game. Coniglio's greatest asset is his speed and exquisite ball use - the fact he's now averaging more uncontested ball than at any point in his career means he can be more dangerous, more often. Expect more of the same in 2024.

The key stat: Across the past two seasons, 25% of Coniglio's kicks inside 50 have been marked by a teammate. Only Zak Butters and Hugh McCluggage boast a better retention rate in that time.

45. OSCAR ALLEN

Club: West Coast

Position: Key forward

2023 rank: Unranked

There aren't many players you'd rather build around for the next decade than 24-year-old Allen. West Coast's exciting key forward, who last year returned form a season-long stress fracture in his foot, was a shining light in an awful team and showed exactly why the Eagles are so high on him, finishing up with 53 goals from very limited opportunities. He's accurate from the set shot, can clunk contested marks, and is becoming a more dominant presence inside forward 50 with each passing week.

The key stat: Allen was involved in 30% of the Eagles' scoring chains last season. Among key forwards, only Charlie Curnow (33%) and Jeremy Cameron (33%) ranked ahead of him.

Oscar Allen's star continues to rise. James Worsfold/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

44. CHAD WARNER

Club: Sydney

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 21 (-23)

Nobody was higher on Warner heading into season 2023 than me. The talented young Swan looked set for a breakout campaign -- off the back of his sensational 2022 Grand Final performance, albeit in a losing cause -- and while he did impress, it wasn't quite to the level many had expected. For every great game, there seemed to be one where he would go missing. Finding that consistency is what will have Warner climbing this list and once again making the case for being the league's best player under 25 years of age.

The key stat: Warner is one of just six players (along with Noah Anderson, Touk Miller, Christian Petracca, Marcus Botempelli and Clayton Oliver) to average at least 10 contested possessions, five inside 50s and 450 metres gained per game across the last two seasons.

43. TIM ENGLSH

Club: Western Bulldogs

Position: Ruck

2023 rank: Unranked

By the end of last season, there was no doubt English would be rucking in the All-Australian team. The Bulldogs big man had an outstanding year -- kick ins aside -- and finished up ranking elite among rucks in just about every statistical category. English's tap work has improved drastically over the last 36 months and there's not much around the ground he cannot do. He, and a few others, are coming for Max Gawn's best ruck in the AFL crown. Who knows, he may well have it by the end of the year!

The key stat: English finished 2023 as the fifth-highest rated player in the league, according to Champion Data. He trailed only Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore, Zak Butters, and Christian Petracca.

42. TOM HAWKINS

Club: Geelong

Position: Key forward

2023 rank: 13 (-29)

Regardless of how old he is, you simply cannot have a 50 best players in the AFL list and leave Hawkins off. The 35-year-old Cat remains one of the most dominant key position players in the sport, and while it's clear his best years are behind him, there's still vey few defenders that can actually contain him. Last year, Hawkins kicked 49 goals, his lowest return since 2015, and his overall numbers fell around 20% across the board. He's not the first, second or third key forward picked, but on his day, he's not that far behind.

The key stat: Hawkins is the only player in the league to average at least two goals per game in each of the last 12 seasons.

41. JACK SINCLAIR

Club: St Kilda

Position: General defender

2023 rank: Unranked

There aren't many players you'd rather have in possession of the ball than Sinclair. In fact, of the top 40 ball winners from last season, nobody had a better kicking efficiency than the Saint halfback, who was ultimately rewarded with a place in the All-Australian team. Sinclair not only provides a steady hand for St Kilda in the back half, but, with those elite foot skills, has proved to be a lethal option for Ross Lyon's team through the midfield. Saints fans have to love the trajectory he's on.

The key stat: Through his first 122 games, Sinclair tallied zero Brownlow Medal votes. In his last 43 games, he's polled 30 votes.

Jack Sinclair was named an All-Australian halfback in 2023. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

40. DARCY PARISH

Club: Essendon

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 38 (-2)

There are plenty of Parish critics out there, but I'm certainly not one of them. Put simply, Parish is one of the best in the league at his job - winning the ball from clearance, setting up teammates on the outside, and then providing running support for attacking chains. The Essendon midfielder missed five games last season, but when he was playing he continued that exceptional production we've all come to expect. Now, at 26 years of age, it's not crazy to suggest this year should be his best campaign yet.

The key stat: Over the past three years, Parish averages more centre clearances per game than anyone else in the league.

39. ROWAN MARSHALL

Club: St Kilda

Position: Ruck

2023 rank: Unranked

Every season Marshall seems to take a step in the right direction and last year was no exception. The St Kilda big man enjoyed his best campaign to date and established himself as one of the league's most versatile rucks. Marshall is an elite ball winner, both in contested and uncontested situations, and averages five clearances and almost five tackles per game. His ruck craft is only getting better, too. Don't be surprised if he's wearing an All-Australian blazer by season's end.

The key stat: Of the 100 players to contest the most ruck duels last season, nobody won more ball than Marshall (20.54 disposals and 11.5 contested possessions per game).

38. HARRIS ANDREWS

Club: Brisbane

Position: Key defender

2023 rank: Unranked

So good for so long and, perhaps because of his trademark laconic style of play, maybe still a touch underappreciated. Andrews, a two-time All-Australian, is the key pillar of Brisbane's defensive unit and one of the game's best shutdown players. He's also able to win contests, rather than neutralize them, ranking No. 1 in the competition over the last three years for both spoils and intercept marks. Andrews played a starring role throughout last year's finals campaign, particularly in the Lions' preliminary final win over the Blues.

The key stat: Across the past three seasons, Andrews ranks in the top 10 for defensive one-on-one loss percentage, spoils, disposals efficiency, contested marks, intercept marks, and intercept possessions.

37. TOUK MILLER

Club: Gold Coast

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 6 (-31)

Most would have argued Miller was a top 10 player (or very close to it) entering last season. Unfortunately, he missed half of the campaign after suffering a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. That's not why he is a major faller here, however. Instead, his production, when he was on the field, was significantly below the benchmark he set 12 months prior, with his disposal, contested possessions, tackles and clearances numbers all falling away. There's no reason he can't rejoin the game's ultra elite, but it's only fair he takes a tumble heading into 2024.

The key stat: Only seven players in the league have more AFL rating points per game than Miller across the past two seasons.

36. ZACH MERRETT

Club: Essendon

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 22 (-14)

The Essendon captain continues to be one of the most consistent players in the competition. Merrett has long received credit for being one of the AFL's best ball winners, but I don't think he gets anywhere near enough for his immaculate ball use. His short to medium length field kicking is elite and he never fails to hit a teammate on the chest when sending the ball inside 50. Like several players on this list, Merrett only falls after so many others bolstered their standing in the game over the last 12 months.

The key stat: Only Patrick Dangerfield, Christian Petracca, Marcus Bontempelli and Merrett have averaged five inside 50s per game in each of the last three seasons, and provided 50 goal assists in that period.

35. PATRICK DANGERFIELD

Club: Geelong

Position: Mid-forward

2023 rank: 16 (-19)

It's extremely tricky to rank Dangerfield. Extremely! If scores were tied in the last five minutes of a Grand Final, there's not too many players you'd rather have in your centre bounce than him. However, that's not what we're doing here, and it isn't disrespectful to say Dangerfield's no longer the same player he was a few seasons back. With that said, the 2016 Brownlow medallist is still very much capable of producing match-winning performances, either with his work at the contest or inside forward 50. No opposition coach ever wants to go up against him.

The key stat: Dangerfield averaged just 82 minutes per game last season, but still ranked second in the competition for score assists per game and rated second of all midfielders for metres gained per 100 minutes.

Can Patrick Dangerfield lead the Cats back into September? Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

34. JOE DANIHER

Club: Brisbane

Position: Key forward

2023 rank: Unranked

Following Daniher's 65-goal campaign for the Bombers in 2017, he managed just 18 goals across the next three injury-interrupted seasons. Since then, and since joining the Lions ahead of season 2021, Daniher has slowly returned to those levels of A-grade production. Last year, he not only booted 61 goals, but also won more ball and showed just how versatile he can be - playing out of the goal square, as a genuine centre half forward, and even in the ruck.

The key stat: Daniher ranks eighth in the competition for overall scoreboard impact across the past two seasons. This metric combines the value of his goals, behinds, goal assists, and behind assists.

33. LUKE DAVIES-UNIACKE

Club: North Melbourne

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: Unranked

There's a bit of Patrick Dangerfield and a bit of Scott Pendlebury to Davies-Uniacke's game. He has the explosiveness of Dangerfield, the poise out of a stoppage of Pendlebury and, last season, showed he can be an elite ball user, too. Davies-Uniacke, who played just 14 games in 2023, ranked eighth in the league for ground ball gets, ninth for clearances, and 13th for contested possessions per game. He also finished the year as the 10th highest-rated player in the game, according to Champion Data.

The key stat: Last year, 15 players won at least 12 contested possessions and 12 uncontested possessions per game. Of that group, Davies Uniacke had the best kicking efficiency, more than 5% better than the next best.

32. STEVEN MAY

Club: Melbourne

Position: Key defender

2023 rank: 20 (-12)

There aren't many key defenders you'd take over May. Melbourne's fullback just doesn't get beaten in one-on-one contests, using his size and strength to unsettle even the league's best forwards. In fact, last year he ranked No. 1 among the league's top 50 players for one-on-ones defended. Given how much influence he has on the defensive side of the ball, there's a very real argument to be made he's the Demons' most important player. And given the quality of the list, that's really saying something!

The key stat: May has lost just 13% of his defensive one-on-one contests across the past two seasons (23 of 173).

Steven May is one of the most reliable key defenders in the league. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

31. RORY LAIRD

Club: Adelaide

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 14 (-17)

Laird's unflashy, workmanlike game doesn't get much fanfare, but make no mistake, it's made him one of the best and most consistent inside midfielders over the past few seasons - even factoring in last year's slight dip in production. Laird doesn't get anywhere near the amount of love as many of his contemporaries, but over the last three years, he's averaged a ridiculous 31 disposals, 14 contested possessions, seven clearances, and seven tackles per game. Simply elite and he does it week in, week out.

The key stat: Across the last three seasons, Laird ranks No. 1 in the competition for handballs, second for disposals, contested possessions and tackles, and fifth for clearances.

30. MAX GAWN

Club: Melbourne

Position: Ruck

2023 rank: 44 (+14)

The ruck championship belt has been worn by Gawn for the past half dozen seasons, and while some challengers have emerged, nobody is yet to surpass the Melbourne skipper. Gawn's production took somewhat of a hit last year with the addition of Brodie Grundy, but when the sole ruck responsibilities fell on him late in the season, he reminded everyone just how special he is. With Grundy having been shipped to the Swans, Gawn once again has the opportunity to shine.

The key stat: Over the past two seasons, Gawn has won the third-most AFL rating points per game from his ball winning alone.

29. JORDAN DAWSON

Club: Adelaide

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: Unranked

Dawson had always been among the competition's best ball users, so it was no surprise the move to shift him from the backline into the midfield last year paid enormous dividends for the Crows. The Adelaide captain averaged 28 disposals, seven inside 50s and seven tackles per game in his new position, but added some much needed polish through the middle of the ground. Few move the ball in straight lines and can hit targets quite like Dawson, which makes him such a unique midfielder in today's game.

The key stat: No midfielder took more contested marks last season than Dawson. He was also the equal-best player (tied with Errol Gulden) for kicking the ball inside 50 and finding a teammate.

28. NICK LARKEY

Club: North Melbourne

Position: Key forward

2023 rank: Unranked

There wasn't much ball heading inside forward 50 for the Kangaroos in 2023, but that didn't stop Larkey from tallying an impressive 71 goals and finishing third in the Coleman Medal. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the most prolific key forwards in the league, not to mention the most accurate. Over the last three seasons, Larkey has booted 151 goals and 57 behinds. As North Melbourne's young midfield improves, Larkey will only be offered more opportunity to showcase his talent.

The key stat: Among players to average at least a goal per game in 2023, nobody was more accurate than Larkey (71.24).

Nick Larkey enjoyed a breakout season in 2023. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

27. DARCY MOORE

Club: Collingwood

Position: Key defender

2023 rank: 31 (+4)

It's been a remarkable 18 months for Moore. Named Collingwood skipper, and the successor to Scott Pendlebury, ahead of last season, Moore expertly led his club to a record-equaling 16th premiership. He also solidified his place among the game's best defenders, consistently winning his match-ups and continuing to rank among the best intercept players going around. Moore is such a commanding figure and marshals the Magpies' backline brilliantly. He's also got very real claims at being the club's most important player.

The key stat: Last season, Moore ranked fourth for intercept possessions per game, fifth for intercept marks, seventh for contested marks and eighth for overall disposal efficiency.

26. CALEB SERONG

Club: Fremantle

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: Unranked

2023 was a breakout year for Serong, who seemingly overtook Andrew Brayshaw as Fremantle's best young player. The 22-year-old earned All-Australian selection after a year in which he ranked fourth in disposals, fifth in contested possessions and sixth in clearances. Serong proved to be a model of consistency, too, never falling below 24 disposals throughout 2023 and 13 times topping the 30 mark. If he adds goalkicking to his game -- he kicked just four majors last year -- who knows how high he can climb.

The key stat: Last year, Serong became just the fourth player on record (joining Matthew Boyd, Gary Ablett and Clayton Oliver) with averages of at least 30 disposals, five tackles, seven clearances, one score assist and 400 metres gained per game.

25. NOAH ANDERSON

Club: Gold Coast

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 39 (+14)

There's been a sizable leap in production in each of Anderson's first four seasons in the AFL. Just how good is he going to be in year five?! Last season, he averaged 27 disposals, 12 contested possessions, and nearly six and a half clearances per game, making a strong case he's now the best player on Gold Coast's emerging list. Anderson's year yielded 22 Brownlow Medal votes, which had him finish eighth, tied with Carlton captain and 2022 winner Patrick Cripps.

The key stat: Anderson ranked fifth amongst all centre bounce midfielders last season for effective metres gained per game.

Noah Anderson celebrates with the Suns crowd after a win. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

24. TOM STEWART

Club: Geelong

Position: General defender

2023 rank: 18 (-6)

Stewart has been the league's premier mid-sized defender for half a decade now, resulting in five All-Australian selections, and nobody appears close to surpassing him. Over the last two seasons, no general defender has a better one-on-one win percentage than Stewart, but his value goes beyond the lockdown capabilities. He's an elite ball winner, interceptor and rebounder for his position, and amongst Geelong's plethora of stars, he might now be the best and most important player.

The key stat: Stewart ranked third in the competition for intercept possessions per game last season after ranking second in the category in 2022.

23. TOM LYNCH

Club: Richmond

Position: Key forward

2023 rank: 9 (-14)

In many ways, Lynch has become somewhat of a forgotten player in this league. He managed just four games in 2023 before being struck down with a season-ending foot injury. But if you're thinking of sleeping on him, don't! At 31, Lynch is still well and truly in his prime as a key forward. And the last time we saw him for an extended period, in season 2022, he finished second in the Coleman Medal and led the league in goals and contested marks in the last month of the year. If healthy, there's no doubt he will feature prominently in the race for this year's Coleman.

The key stat: Since the start of 2022, Lynch has averaged the most marks inside 50 and the most contested marks inside 50.

22. CHARLIE CAMERON

Club: Brisbane

Position: General forward

2023 rank: 30 (+8)

It seems every season Cameron hits the 50-goal mark, and last year was no exception. The speedy Lion was named in his second All-Australian team and played a monumental role in Brisbane's run to the Grand Final. Cameron's unmatched pace and agility make him one of the most dangerous players in the league forward of centre. In recent years, he's added further strings to his bow, first by becoming one of the top pressure small forwards in the league, and now as an elite goal assist player.

The key stat: Last season, Cameron kicked 59 goals and applied 44 tackles inside the forward 50. He became only the second player in the past 20 years to produce those numbers in a season.

21. TAYLOR WALKER

Club: Adelaide

Position: Key forward

2023 rank: 34 (+13)

The late career resurgence of Walker is almost without precedent and he just keeps on getting better. Last year, he was rewarded with a maiden All-Australian blazer for a season in which he finished second in the Coleman Medal with a career-best 76 goals. Only once was Walker held goalless in 2023, and he managed to boot three or more goals in 12 games, showcasing his unmatched range and accuracy throughout what was easily his most productive campaign.

The key stat: No player took more shots at goal during the 2023 home-and-away season than Walker.

20. CONNOR ROZEE

Club: Port Adelaide

Position: Mid-forward

2023 rank: 32 (+12)

The Rozee transition from forward to midfield was something that was always going to happen, but it's something -- along with the emergence of Zak Butters -- that has breathed new life into the Power. Port Adelaide's dynamic young gun was named club captain this off-season, fresh off a campaign in which he averaged almost 26 disposals, six inside 50s and close to a goal per game. And it's that ability to consistently hit the scoreboard which makes him stand out from many of his midfield contemporaries.

The key stat: Rozee ranked third last season for kicks inside 50, fourth for overall inside 50s, and sixth for metres gained per game.

19. ERROL GULDEN

Club: Sydney

Position: Wing

2023 rank: Unranked

The second half of 2023 would suggest Gulden is already a top five player in the league. The young Swan became the No. 1 metres gained and inside 50 player in the league and charged home to finish third in the Brownlow Medal. I'm not prepared to go that far ... at least not yet ... but there's no denying he's well and truly on the right trajectory. With that said, Gulden enters this season as Sydney's best player and should receive far more attention from opposition coaches.

The key stat: In the final 10 rounds of last season, Gulden polled 22 of a possible 30 Brownlow Medal votes.

Errol Gulden finished top three in the 2023 Brownlow Medal. James Worsfold/Getty Images

18. TOM LIBERATORE

Club: Western Bulldogs

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 33 (+15)

Liberatore might well be the most underrated player in the league for what seems like the fifth season in succession. Is it because there's nothing flashy to his game? Perhaps. But Liberatore is the engine room of this club and maybe the best pure inside midfielder in today's game. Last year, he ranked No. 1 in the competition for clearances, second for ground ball wins, second for pressure acts, and third for contested possessions. If that's not enough, have a look at how the Bulldogs fell of a cliff when he was forced out of the side late in the year with concussion.

The key stat: Champion Data rated Liberatore as the second-best player in the league last year behind teammate Marcus Bontempelli.

17. SAM WALSH

Club: Carlton

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 24 (+7)

Reputations are made in September and nobody bolstered theirs last year like Walsh, who played starring roles in all three finals to clinch the Gary Ayres Award. Walsh missed time at various points of 2023, but you'd never know it based on his outstanding production. He continues to be one of the hardest working two-way players in the game, something that allows him to accumulate ball with ease, both on the inside and outside. The best part? He's starting to become a more damaging player with ball in hand.

The key stat: Across the last two season, Walsh ranks No. 1 in the competition for handball receives and second for effective disposals, loose ball gets and uncontested possessions.

16. SHAI BOLTON

Club: Richmond

Position: Mid-forward

2023 rank: 8 (-8)

Very few have the raw talent, evasiveness, and technical gifts of Bolton. He can be electrifying through the midfield and as damaging as anyone inside forward 50. No matter where he's deployed, he has the potential to be a match winner. Over the last three seasons, Bolton's averaged 20 disposals and almost a goal and a half per game. Last year, he produced career-best numbers in clearances and inside 50s, as well as contested and uncontested possessions. If he finds consistency, there is no doubt he will be a top 10 player.

The key stat: Bolton has averaged 7.2 score involvements per game across the past two seasons, which ranks No. 1 among all mid-forwards.

Shai Bolton is one of the most gifted players in the league. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

15. TOM GREEN

Club: GWS

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: Unranked

There was no better ball winner in the league last year than Green, who averaged 32 disposals per outing. But it wasn't just the ability to accumulate which saw Green soar into the best young midfielder conversation, he also proved to be an elite in-and-under player, averaging more contested possessions per game (15) than anyone else in the league, as well as six clearances and five tackles per contest. He's played just 67 games and isn't yet close to his prime. Scary stuff!

The key stat: Last year, Green joined Rory Laird, Clayton Oliver, Tom Mitchell, Lachie Neale, and Gary Ablett as the only players in the last 10 years to average 32 disposals and 15 contested possessions for a full season.

14. DUSTIN MARTIN

Club: Richmond

Position: Mid-forward

2023 rank: 15 (+1)

At age 32, Martin remains, without question, one of the best players in the league. Last year, many felt he was the stiffest omission from the All-Australian team after a season in which he played almost exclusively at half forward and averaged 23 disposals, five inside 50s and well over a goal per game. You can expect much of the same in 2024, though late last year he did prove he's still more than capable of putting up ridiculous stat lines by playing further up the ground.

The key stat: Martin has averaged 20 disposals and a goal per game in six of the last seven seasons.

13. SAM TAYLOR

Club: GWS

Position: Key defender

2023 rank: 27 (+14)

Taylor continues to be one of the most underrated and underappreciated players going around, but I don't think that's going to be the case for too much longer. Every week he plays on the opposition's most dangerous forward and just about every week he wins the battle. But it's not just his ability to nullify an opponent that makes him the best lock down defender in the game, he's also been the No. 1 intercept player over the last two seasons. The craziest part? He's still just 24 years of age!

The key stat: Last season, Taylor lost the fewest one-on-one contests of any defender and was the best in the competition at defending an opponent on a lead.

12. ZAK BUTTERS

Club: Port Adelaide

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: Unranked

What a sensational breakout year 2023 was for Butters, who took home the AFLCA champion player of the year award and finished equal-fourth in the Brownlow Medal. The Port youngster may fight out of his weight class through the midfield, but he's rarely beaten. Last season, Butters averaged more than 27 disposals per game, but it's his no-fear approach to the contest and immaculate ball use that caught everyone's attention and made him such a hot commodity. Every indication suggests this season will be even better.

The key stat: Butters was one of just five players to average at least 10 contested possessions, 17 uncontested possessions and six score involvements per game last season.

Zak Butters won the AFLCA champion player of the year award in 2023. Paul Kane/Getty Images

11. JORDAN DE GOEY

Club: Collingwood

Position: Mid-forward

2023 rank: 29 (+18)

Around 50% of folks will be adamant De Goey deserves a place higher up this list and the other 50% will argue he should be lower. That tells me he's rated correctly. De Goey has long been one of the AFL's genuine match winners forward of centre, but last year he spent more time in the midfield and produced career-best numbers across the board. He was also able to add consistency to his game, something that had been lacking in his early years. At 27, you'd think he still has room for improvement.

The key stat: In 2023, De Goey produced career-best numbers in disposals, contested possessions, clearances, and inside 50s.

10. JAMES SICILY

Club: Hawthorn

Position: Key defender

2023 rank: 12 (+2)

There was pushback last year when I ranked Sicily 12th on this very list, but that ranking was totally justified with the Hawthorn skipper making a very real case -- one I certainly bought -- that he's the best defender in the league. Sicily can play tall and small, has the ability to control the tempo of play, and act as the Hawks' main facilitator off half back. He might well be the AFL's MVP, in the true sense of the award, and any doubters only need to look at Hawthorn's woeful record without him.

The key stat: The Hawks were 0-4 without Sicily last year and lost those games by an average margin of 49 points.

9. CLAYTON OLIVER

Club: Melbourne

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 3 (-6)

Oliver is without doubt one of the most difficult players to rank ahead of season 2024. It's been interruption after interruption over the past 12 months for Oliver, so it's not unfair he slips in the pecking order. But with that said, he remains one of the game's best midfielders and is only really just entering his prime years. Oliver is an elite ball winner, contested beast, and, the numbers would suggest, the most consistent player in the game. If he plays the full season and remains sound of mind and body, he feels an absolute lock to return to the top five.

The key stat: Since the beginning of 2021, Oliver has tallied 30+ disposals in 65.5% of games played.

8. PATRICK CRIPPS

Club: Carlton

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 2 (-6)

Backing up after a Brownlow Medal winning campaign is always challenging, and while Cripps, at times, had his struggles, he ultimately led the Blues to a shock preliminary final berth. The Carlton skipper is one of the best contested ball winners and clearance players of the era, and his ability to play superhuman quarters of football makes him incredibly dangerous on any given day. If every player is fully healthy, and you have them for the entire season, there aren't many you would take ahead of Cripps.

The key stat: Cripps is one of just two players, along with Clayton Oliver, to average at least 25 disposals, 14 contested possessions and five tackles across their career.

7. NICK DAICOS

Club: Collingwood

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: Unranked

He was impressive in year one and very nearly won a Brownlow Medal in year two. It's scary to think what Daicos will be when he hits his prime years! The 21-year-old premiership star would likely be the consensus first pick if you were drafting for the next decade, but for this exercise we're looking at just one season. Daicos already has maturity beyond his years, finds the footy with ease, has ridiculous ball skills -- both by hand and foot -- and an IQ that's off the charts. It's only a matter of time before he's top of this list.

The key stat: Daicos ranked No. 1 in the league last season for effective disposals per game. He has also won more disposals in his first 47 games than any other player on record.

Nick Daicos took the AFL world by storm in 2023. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

6. LACHIE NEALE

Club: Brisbane

Position: Midfield

2023 rank: 4 (-2)

Two Brownlow Medals (and it could easily have been three) in five years and somehow, crazily, Neale still feels underrated. To that end, maybe this ranking of sixth is a tad unfair. The Brisbane co-captain epitomises consistency, delivering excellence week after week, year after year. He's arguably the league's best contested player, doing most of his damage at the stoppages and allowing others on the outside to flourish. It almost goes without saying you should expect another monster campaign from him.

The key stat: Neale is averaging an AFL-best 24.8 Brownlow votes per season (1.25 votes per game) since moving to the Lions five years ago.

5. JEREMY CAMERON

Club: Geelong

Position: Key forward

2023 rank: 5

At the quarter mark of last season, there was a very real possibility Cameron could hit the magical 100-goal mark. Of course, that didn't eventuate, but it does highlight just how dominant he was to open the year. Cameron's ability to play as both a traditional lead, mark, and set-shot key forward as well as an almost hybrid small makes him such a valuable asset for the Cats. But most would now agree, heading into 2024, he's been usurped as the league's best key position player.

The key stat: Only former GWS teammate Toby Greene has more 15-disposal, three-goal games than Cameron over the last two seasons.

4. CHRISTIAN PETRACCA

Club: Melbourne

Position: Mid-forward

2023 rank: 1 (-3)

There had to be a faller as others rise, but it's certainly no reflection of anything Petracca did or didn't do in 2023. The Melbourne bull remains, without question, one of the sport's most dynamic players, and few possess the ability to break a game open quite like him. Petracca's ability to play as a centre bounce midfielder and as a fulltime forward also make him one of the most difficult match-ups going around. And just like last year, he's a genuine Brownlow Medal chance.

The key stat: Petracca is the only player to have polled 20+ Brownlow Medal votes in each of the last four seasons.

Christian Petracca continues to be one of the AFL's top players. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

3. CHARLIE CURNOW

Club: Carlton

Position: Key forward

2023 rank: 10 (+7)

Back-to-back Coleman Medals and still just 27 years of age. With 145 goals over the last two seasons, Curnow has established himself as the AFL's premier key position player. His leaping ability and ground level nous make him an impossible one-on-one match-up, and when he's lining up a set shot, you just know he'll convert. If there's one criticism (albeit minor), his poor performances seem to consistently come against the best teams. Clean that up and it's hard to argue he doesn't deserve top spot.

The key stat: Curnow's 145 goals is the most by any player over the last two seasons. The next best is Taylor Walker with 123.

2. MARCUS BONTEMPELLI

Club: Western Bulldogs

Position: Mid-forward

2023 rank: 7 (+5)

Many would argue Bontempelli has done enough to take over the championship belt of best player in the AFL. He's damn close, but still not quite there ... at least not yet. The Bulldogs skipper can do it all, and seems to be getting better with each passing year. Last season he was Champion Data's highest rated player and finished runner-up in the Brownlow Medal for the second time in his career. Is this the year he finally gets to hang 'Charlie' around his neck?

The key stat: Bontempelli was the only player in 2023 to rank top five in clearances, contested possessions, and tackles.

1. TOBY GREENE

Club: GWS

Position: General forward

2023 rank: 11 (+10)

There's nobody in the league more box office than Greene. Period. And, right now, there's nobody better. Last season, Greene took over the Giants' captaincy and rewarded the club with an all-time season that included 66 goals and one of the more unexpected runs to a preliminary final. He's crafty, he's ridiculously skilled, he's unbelievably brilliant, and if you've got the first selection from the entire league, there shouldn't be anyone else you'd rather have for this upcoming season.

The key stat: Greene is one of just two players in AFL history to have produced a 60-goal season as well as two other seasons averaging at least 28 disposals per game.

Is Toby Greene now the best player in the AFL? Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The 50 best AFL players heading into season 2024:

1. TOBY GREENE (GWS)

2. MARCUS BONTEMPELLI (WESTERN BULLDOGS)

3. CHARLIE CURNOW (CARLTON)

4. CHRISTIAN PETRACCA (MELBOURNE)

5. JEREMY CAMERON (GEELONG)

6. LACHIE NEALE (BRISBANE)

7. NICK DAICOS (COLLINGWOOD)

8. PATRICK CRIPPS (CARLTON)

9. CLAYTON OLIVER (MELBOURNE)

10. JAMES SICILY (HAWTHORN)

11. JORDAN DE GOEY (COLLINGWOOD)

12. ZAK BUTTERS (PORT ADELAIDE)

13. SAM TAYLOR (GWS)

14. DUSTIN MARTIN (RICHMOND)

15. TOM GREEN (GWS)

16. SHAI BOLTON (RICHMOND)

17. SAM WALSH (CARLTON)

18. TOM LIBERATORE (WESTERN BULLDOGS)

19. ERROL GULDEN (SYDNEY)

20. CONNOR ROZEE (PORT ADELAIDE)

21. TAYLOR WALKER (ADELAIDE)

22. CHARLIE CAMERON (BRISBANE)

23. TOM LYNCH (RICHMOND)

24. TOM STEWART (GEELONG)

25. NOAH ANDERSON (GOLD COAST)

26. CALEB SERONG (FREMANTLE)

27. DARCY MOORE (COLLINGWOOD)

28. NICK LARKEY (NORTH MELBOURNE)

29. JORDAN DAWSON (ADELAIDE)

30. MAX GAWN (MELBOURNE)

31. RORY LAIRD (ADELAIDE)

32. STEVEN MAY (MELBOURNE)

33. LUKE DAVIES-UNIACKE (NORTH MELBOURNE)

34. JOE DANIHER (BRISBANE)

35. PATRICK DANGERFIELD (GEELONG)

36. ZACH MERRETT (ESSENDON)

37. TOUK MILLER (GOLD COAST)

38. HARRIS ANDREWS (BRISBANE)

39. ROWAN MARSHALL (ST KILDA)

40. DARCY PARISH (ESSENDON)

41. JACK SINCLAIR (ST KILDA)

42. TOM HAWKINS (GEELONG)

43. TIM ENGLISH (WESTERN BULLDOGS)

44. CHAD WARNER (SYDNEY)

45. OSCAR ALLEN (WEST COAST)

46. STEPHEN CONIGLIO (GWS)

47. ANDREW BRAYSHAW (FREMANTLE)

48. JACOB WEITERING (CARLTON)

49. DAN HOUSTON (PORT ADELAIDE)

50. MAX KING (ST KILDA)