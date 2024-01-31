Things got a little heated discussing who is on Hawthorn's 'Mount Rushmore' between the ESPN Footy Podcast boys. (0:50)

Adelaide's former captain Rory Sloane has again had surgery on a detached retina in his right eye, placing his short-term AFL future in doubt.

Sloane went under the knife on Tuesday night -- for a similar procedure to the one he had in 2021 -- after suffering soreness following training.

"The surgery has been a success and Rory is now in recovery," Adelaide's high-performance manager Darren Burgess said in a statement.

"As is typical with Sloaney, he is very positive and given he has been through this before, he understands what the process will look like from here.

"He will spend the next five days recovering at home.

"Given the nature of the injury we will be guided by the specialists and his recovery before deciding on a return date for training."

In 2021, Sloane spoke of the gravity of his initial eye injury.

"A detached retina is pretty serious," he said at the time.

"That is something I learnt pretty quickly; without getting the proper procedure and doing the recovery right, there could have been some real long-term effects.

"That was the driving force for me - forget footy, your vision is for life."

In August last year, Sloane suffered another scare when he was substituted out of a game with an eye complaint - although he was subsequently cleared of damaging the retina again.

The former Crows skipper also copped a fractured eye socket in 2017.

The 33-year-old is likely entering his final AFL season after signing a one-year contract extension in 2023.