Open Extended Reactions

Carlton coach Michael Voss has signed a two-year contract extension as he vows to take the revitalised Blues to another on-field level.

Voss has inked a fresh deal to remain coach until the end of the 2026 AFL season.

After guiding the Blues to a losing preliminary final last season, Voss is setting his club's sights higher.

"While we have taken significant steps forward in our progression as a club, our ambitions remain ahead of us," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"We've taken nothing for granted in our journey so far ... because we know that we have to go to another level."

About to enter his third season at the helm of the Blues, Voss said returning to the finals last season for the first time in a decade was just an initial step.

Michael Voss has signed a contract extension with the Blues. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Voss oversaw Carlton winning consecutive finals for the first time since 1999 and the club's first preliminary final appearance since 2000.

"The connection this football club has with its people is unlike anything I have ever experienced across the four decades I have been part of this game," he said.

"To experience that on a daily basis is a privilege.

"Whether that is walking into the club, speaking with our members and supporters in the street, or the countless messages of support I am lucky to get.

"As Carlton people we have all grown together in the last two years.

"We are building this the right way but also know we are only at the start of where we ultimately want to go."

Carlton's chief executive Brian Cook has also committed to remain at the club, agreeing a deal to the end of 2025.

"We are proud of the progression we have made since the end of 2022 but we are not done yet, there is still significant work to do," Cook said in a statement.

Carlton president Luke Sayers said re-signing the two pillars was evidence of the unity at the club.

"The Carlton Football Club has never been more united in who we are and what we stand for," Sayers said in a statement.

"Brian and Michael have been pivotal in establishing that.

"Two years ago our football club needed to rebuild its identity.

"Fast-forward to now ... our vision never clearer and our hunger to earn success greater than ever."