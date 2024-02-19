Things got a little heated discussing who is on Hawthorn's 'Mount Rushmore' between the ESPN Footy Podcast boys. (0:50)

Troubled North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas will miss at least the majority of the 2024 season after being hit with an 18-week ban by the AFL, according to a 9 News report.

The star midfielder-forward went to league headquarters late last month to front the AFL integrity unit after new domestic violence allegations were made against him.

Thomas was twice stood down by the club last year amid concerns over his behaviour towards women.

He was put through a respect and responsibility education program and spent three weeks in the VFL before later earning a senior recall, ultimately playing 12 AFL games last year.

More to come...