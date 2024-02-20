Footyology host and Essendon tragic Rohan Connolly believes that the first name on the Bombers Mount Rushmore is "clear cut". Do you agree with his call? (1:00)

Lachlan Murphy's career with Adelaide started selling souvenirs in the Crows shop.

Now, he's a member of the AFL club's leadership group.

"It's kind of cool," Murphy told reporters on Tuesday.

"And when you put it like that, it never really once crossed my mind that I was going to have a leadership title."

Murphy is among four additions to an expanded Crows leadership group headed by captain Jordan Dawson.

The 25-year-old Murphy joins Darcy Fogarty, Wayne Milera and Mitch Hinge as fresh faces with Brodie Smith, Ben Keays and Reilly O'Brien named as joint vice-captains.

Murphy moved to Adelaide from Melbourne in 2017, playing for the Crows' state league side and working at the club's souvenir store, Crowmania.

Sometimes he'd get permission to train with the AFL list but before the '17 rookie draft was told he was a long shot to be selected.

But Adelaide took a punt with pick 38 to rookie-list Murphy.

Murphy has had a very wholesome journey to the big leagues. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

He made his AFL debut the next year, has since tallied 98 games, but admits he's always felt on the edge of team selection.

"I have never felt comfortable at all," Murphy said.

"But this is just more confidence that regardless of how I am going form-wise, in the team or out of the team, this leadership group is built off leaders on and off the field.

"And the greatest challenge for any leader, I guess, is how they lead through adversity.

"There might be stage this year when I am not in the ones."

Murphy was particularly proud of his ascension to the leadership group given his journey.

"I'm not ... the only one that has done it the hard way," he said.

"Everyone has got a unique journey through life, life experiences.

"Some get drafted first, some people miss out three times - everyone has got different hardships through their career.

"I do reflect regularly on my journey and it's something that I'm extremely proud of.

"I'm never satisfied with with where I'm at ... (but) I'm just proud of the way I've handled the stuff that I've had to go through."