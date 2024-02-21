Things got a little heated discussing who is on Hawthorn's 'Mount Rushmore' between the ESPN Footy Podcast boys. (0:50)

Roco: 'I cannot be part of this if Hodge' is on the list (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

A five-goal haul from Nick Larkey amid an impressive pre-season victory over an understrength Collingwood has North Melbourne optimistic they can fire some shots in their upcoming AFL campaign.

After a career-best 2023 season, where Larkey booted 71 goals and earned his maiden All-Australian berth, the key forward was clearly the difference in a 15.12 (102) to 10.8 (68) win.

"Finally some good service for Nick Larkey," boom youngster George Wardlaw said at Olympic Park Oval.

"I think he's pretty happy with it at the moment. Hopefully he can kick a few more goals this year."

Smalls Paul Curtis (three goals) and Jaidyn Stephenson (two) also chipped in but it was North's ball movement that stood out.

Nick Larkey celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's pre-season win over Collingwood. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

In a run-and-gun style Wardlaw dubbed "Northball" -- it is unclear whether that is a nod to "Angeball" or "Bazball" -- the Kangaroos delivered speed, intensity and plenty of handballing.

"We're really confident with 'Northball'. Our offence was really strong," Wardlaw said.

"We used our hands, we challenged them, we use the corridor strongly so I think that was really impressive.

"We had a big focus on our offence as well as defence but we've kind of shifted the way we play.

"We're liking speed on the ball and as you saw out there, it's been good for us so far."

A round one debut looms for No.2 draft pick Colby McKercher, who has already won plenty of admirers at Arden Street.

Assistant Jed Adcock labelled the Tasmanian "ready-made" after an explosive showing off half-back.

"Oh that's (round one) pretty safe to say, I think," Wardlaw said.

"He's dominating out there. He's got a good head on his shoulders and he's really fitting into the way we want to play, which is exciting."

Wardlaw came into the match off a rolled ankle but was otherwise feeling fit after soft tissue injuries kept him to just eight games last year.

He and recruit Zac Fisher, who was exciting early, played just a half as planned.

Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard, Scott Pendlebury, Jack Crisp, Jeremy Howe, Steele Sidebottom, Tom Mitchell, Brody Mihocek and Jamie Elliott were among the premiership Magpies watching on.

The typically electric Jordan De Goey, Isaac Quaynor and Josh Daicos were among those rotated out at halftime.

Patrick Lipinski and young forward Reef McInnes (two goals) impressed.

Former Docker Lachie Schultz booted one goal and teed up another in a classy first outing.

"Just great to see him running around for us," assistant Jordan Roughead said.

"He's high pressure. His ball use - like his kick to Ash Johnson late in the game just shows his class and he'll be a great addition to our side."

Collingwood play Richmond at Ikon Park on Tuesday night while North take on St Kilda on March 3.