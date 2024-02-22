Things got a little heated discussing who is on Hawthorn's 'Mount Rushmore' between the ESPN Footy Podcast boys. (0:50)

Melbourne captain Max Gawn has vowed to keep Clayton Oliver "honest" as the star Demon midfielder continues to battle personal challenges.

After a tumultuous off-season, Clayton impressed in a reserves hit-out against Richmond on Sunday and has surged into consideration for Melbourne's opening-round clash with the Sydney Swans.

A day after fronting a press conference to be grilled about Melbourne's various off-field troubles, headlined by fresh anti-doping charges laid against teammate Joel Smith, Gawn went into more detail about his relationship with Oliver.

"I'm hoping he can beat it ... I personally haven't had any mental health (challenges) or any real diagnosis, but there are a lot of people around me who have, and Clayton's one of them," Gawn told Triple M on Thursday in an interview where he was quizzed about all of the club's challenges during the past three years.

"I know how hard it can be to get out of it, so he's got all our support.

"He obviously still has to live by our culture and our standards, and we'll keep him honest with that.

"So if there is stuff that does pop up, you will probably hear about it, or see it, but we're hoping he has gotten to the better side now."

Gawn reiterated Oliver was "inspiring" him by how hard he was working off the field.

Clayton Oliver of the Demons in action during the AFL 2024 Match Simulation between Melbourne and Richmond. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"He's been in and around some crossroads; he's stuffed up and he's owned up to a lot of those stuffing ups," the premiership captain said.

"He's lied to me, he's told the truth, he's done everything you can do in a little period.

"But you can see how hard he's working to become his best self."

Oliver was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after suffering a seizure last October. He had been with Smith earlier in the night.

Gawn believed the four-time club best-and-fairest had only suffered a seizure and "dare say that's all that happened".

"Those two are still friends, they still talk, they still hang out and they will probably forever - they're lifelong friends," Gawn said of Oliver and Smith's friendship.

"They've been able to create a bond through footy, and I think everyone can appreciate that they're friends."

Gawn admitted constantly having to take questions about Melbourne's culture had taken a toll on him.

"After the presser (on Wednesday) - I've done three pressers where there's been quite a lot going on and you just build yourself up to make sure you say everything right, and then the moment after that I hit a bit of a flat spot,'' he said.

"But I'm fine. I back in our team, I back in our culture.

"We're gonna stuff up at times. Hopefully we get to the pointy end of this year."