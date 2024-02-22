Things got a little heated discussing who is on Hawthorn's 'Mount Rushmore' between the ESPN Footy Podcast boys. (0:50)

Melbourne premiership-winning midfielder Angus Brayshaw announced his shock AFL retirement Thursday, citing ongoing battles with concussion as the reason for prematurely calling time on his career.

Brayshaw, 28, suffered numerous concussions throughout his 10-year career, most notably in last year's qualifying final against Collingwood after a highly contentious collision with Brayden Maynard.

The incident, which prompted the AFL to tighten its guidelines around attempted smothers, proved the final straw for Brayshaw, and after extensive neurological testing and expert consultation, the conclusion was reached that he should be medically retired.

"I am devastated that I can no longer play the game that I love, but I respect the verdict of the medical professionals, and the importance of putting my health before my career," Brayshaw said. "I am really proud of what I have achieved over the past decade. I have been able to live out my childhood dream and while it's been cut short, I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved.

"I want to especially thank my teammates, my coaches and the staff at the Melbourne Football Club, for all they have done for me over the years. I also want to thank my family and my partner Danielle for their endless support. To every member and fan, thank you for your incredible support over the journey.

"Concussion is a massive issue facing our game. I hope from this, a terrible result for me personally, can come some positive outcomes for the future of player safety."

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert thanked Brayshaw for his contribution to the club, which included 167 games, 49 goals and a premiership through nine seasons.

"Today is a tough day for Angus and everyone involved given his love for the Club and the game and how much he means to our people," Pert said. "Currently, our total focus is going into supporting Angus, his fiancé Danielle and the broader Brayshaw family after this devastating news."

Shortly after Brayshaw's announcement, AFL executive general manager, Laura Kane, released a statement commending the Demon on his decision.

"The AFL supports the decision by Angus Brayshaw to retire from the game today," Kane's statement read. "Angus' health and wellbeing is of the upmost importance and his decision, made in consultation with his medical team, is one more courageous act that Angus consistently demonstrated throughout his decorated career."