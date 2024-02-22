Things got a little heated discussing who is on Hawthorn's 'Mount Rushmore' between the ESPN Footy Podcast boys. (0:50)

Fremantle captain Alex Pearce says the club will use youth as a strength in 2024 as the Dockers try to bounce back from their unexpected flop last year.

After reaching a semi-final in 2022, Fremantle crashed to 14th last year with a 10-13 win-loss record.

Hopes are high of a quick rebound, and Pearce isn't using age as an excuse.

Fremantle enter the season with the fourth youngest list in the league at an average age of 23.9.

In terms of games played, they are the second least experienced with an average of 55.4 games played, placing them in front of only North Melbourne (48).

But what the numbers don't tell is the fact that Fremantle boast a group of youngsters destined for stardom, led by the likes of Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong, Luke Jackson, Jye Amiss, Michael Frederick, Heath Chapman, Josh Treacy and Hayden Young among others.

"We really don't like that young tag, and we have spoken about that - youth isn't going to hold us back anymore," Pearce told reporters at the club's season launch on Thursday.

"We're going to play with a passion that represents that youth, and use it as a strength.

"We weren't happy with how things ended up last year. We had higher expectations.

"We have expectations that we get back to a really competitive standard.

"Hopefully we're contending come the business end of the season.

"We want to play finals, we want to have a sustained period of success, and that starts this year hopefully."

Fremantle chief executive Simon Garlick believes the disappointment of last year has fuelled hunger in the group.

"Last year, we did not meet ours or our members' expectations," Garlick said on stage at the season launch.

Caleb Serong of the Dockers handpasses the ball. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"But I can stand up here and say that the steely resolve 2023 embedded in every player on our list is something that I am looking forward to seeing unfold."

Fremantle will take on West Coast in a practice match on Saturday at Mineral Resources Park.

For Pearce and his teammates, it has come in the nick of time.

"Absolutely sick of it," Pearce said with a laugh when asked about the intra-club matches and trials the Dockers have played among themselves.

"The tensions were getting a bit high. There have been a couple of spot fires break out.

"The intra-clubs and the match sims have been as intense and as fierce and as competitive as what I've been a part of. That's really exciting.

"We're glad we've finished with bashing each other up and we can move on to some other opposition."

Pearce, who battled leg soreness for most of last season, is feeling fresh and raring to go.

"I'm feeling free and strong, injury- and soreness-free," he said.

"I feel like I'm in a good space personally to attack the season."