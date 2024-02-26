        <
          Luke Parker broken arm big blow for Swans

          Luke Parker has suffered a broken arm. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images
          • AAP
          Feb 25, 2024, 07:37 PM ET

          Sydney have suffered a blow just days before the start of the AFL season after former captain and midfield ace Luke Parker needed surgery to repair a broken arm.

          The 31-year-old suffered the injury in the final quarter of Thursday's match simulation against the Giants and had surgery the following day.

          The 2016 All-Australian will meet specialists again this Friday to determine a return-to-play timeline.

          A premiership player in 2012, Parker relinquished the co-captaincy ahead of a 2024 season in which he hopes to bring up his 300th AFL game.

          But the 283-gamer will join new stand-alone skipper Callum Mills on the sidelines for the beginning of the season.

          Mills is not expected to return until mid-campaign after injuring his shoulder while wrestling a teammate on Mad Monday last year.

          The Swans open their AFL season against Melbourne next Thursday.