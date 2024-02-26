Open Extended Reactions

Port Adelaide forward Sam Powell-Pepper has been referred straight to the tribunal for a bump that concussed Adelaide's Mark Keane in an AFL practice match.

Powell-Pepper is facing a suspension of at least three games in a case that will test the AFL's rules around high bumps.

The match review officer graded the rough conduct incident as careless, severe impact and high contact, meaning his sanction is likely to be more than three weeks.

Sam Powell-Pepper bumps Mark Keane of the Crows. Mark Brake/Getty Images

If the suspension was only three matches, the AFL had the option to offer Powell-Pepper the sanction rather than progressing to a tribunal hearing.

Any suspension deemed to be worth more than three games still needs to be heard at the tribunal.

Powell-Pepper spoke about the incident on Monday when heading to the Power's training at Alberton.

"The first thing I did was flick Mark a message after the game," the 26-year-old told the Seven Network.

"It is never my intention to concuss anyone or hit anyone high. I think I play a tough, fair game and obviously got that one wrong."

Keane had possession in the first quarter of the match and was caught in a Willie Rioli tackle that swung the Irishman as Powell-Pepper charged in.

Powell-Pepper's right shoulder struck Keane on the right side of his head.

Keane slumped to the ground as Crows staff rushed to his aid, with the Irish-born backman soon helped from the field by two medicos.

There was some suggestion Keane suffered a broken jaw, but Adelaide were yet to confirm an update on his condition on Monday.

The incident occurred just hours after Melbourne premiership player Angus Brayshaw was forced to retire on medical advice to protect his long-term health and wellbeing.

Brayshaw, 28, was concussed multiple times throughout his career, most recently in a collision with Collingwood's Brayden Maynard during last year's finals.