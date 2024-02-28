Open Extended Reactions

GWS 15.15 (105) def. GOLD COAST 9.7 (61)

Early alarm bells as GWS Giants beat Hardwick's Suns

Adam Kingsley has secured early bragging rights over former coaching mentor Damien Hardwick, with his GWS side grabbing a pre-season win over the Gold Coast Suns in Canberra.

In Hardwick's final rehearsal before officially resuming his AFL coaching tenure, alarm bells were ringing when the Suns fell 65 points behind in the third term on Thursday, before rallying late to lose by 44 points.

Kingsley, who coached under Hardwick at Richmond for four years, saw his side dominate clearances and contested possession on Thursday, while producing their trademark transition football to slice up the Suns.

A snake delayed the start of the preseason match between Sydney and Brisbane. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

It wasn't the encouraging performance the Suns would have been hoping for, at one stage conceding 11 unanswered goals as GWS ran rampant.

The Suns were warming up for their March 9 season opener against Richmond, where Hardwick will battle his former side.

GWS take on Collingwood later that day in a preliminary final rematch, and the Giants will be confident they can avenge that defeat after running rings around the Suns at Manuka Oval.

Midfield bull Tom Green looked as powerful as ever, racking up 30 touches, eight clearances and a goal.

Winger Xavier O'Halloran (25 disposals) carved up the Suns through the middle of the ground.

This allowed their forwards to cash in, captain Toby Greene looking in mid-season form with three goals as a constant threat up front.

Callum Brown (three goals) and Jake Riccardi (two) also hit the scoreboard.

Effort appeared lacking at times for the Suns, who hit the front early when silky forward Jack Lukosius slotted three straight first-quarter goals.

What followed was a 76-3 onslaught during which they looked entirely uncompetitive, perhaps reminding Hardwick of the size of the job in front of him at the Gold Coast.

Hardwick's troops did rally late and booted five straight goals in the second half when the Giants rested some of their key cogs.

It was a night to forget for Suns key forward Ben King.

After signing a two-year contract extension last week, King failed to register a disposal until 30 seconds before halftime. He finished the match with a miserly four touches to go with a solitary behind.

Former No. 1 draft pick Aaron Cadman looks primed for a big second season, flashing his potential with some acrobatic marking attempts, and finishing with one goal.

-AAP

SYDNEY 8.8 (56) def. by BRISBANE 12.9 (81)

Swans sweat on Taylor Adams' fitness after Lions loss

Sydney recruit Taylor Adams will be racing the clock to be match-fit for an opening-round debut after sustaining a knee injury during the Swans' 25-point pre-season loss to Brisbane.

Adams impressed in his first hit-out in the red and white on Thursday, before a tackle from Brisbane's Cam Rayner sent him to ground in the third quarter at Blacktown International Sportspark.

The former Collingwood player immediately grabbed his left knee and was ruled out of the rest of the AFL community series match with a mild medial ligament strain.

The Swans suffered an 8.8 (56) to 12.9 (81) loss to the Lions in their final dress rehearsal before the season opener.

Already pushed back due to sweltering weather conditions, the match was delayed another 30 minutes after the western Sydney venue, perhaps taking a leaf out of the Gabba's book, was plunged into darkness by a power outage.

The Lions showed no signs of a hangover from last year's grand final loss to Collingwood.

With the Lions near full strength, it was Brisbane's usual stars - Dayne Zorko (two goals, 20 disposals), Lachie Neale (22 disposals, eight clearances), Keidean Coleman (19 disposals) and Hugh McCluggage (31) - who fired the visitors to dominance.

A scare was sent through the Lions camp when Neale, in his first hit-out after off-season groin surgery, appeared in pain after young Swan Angus Sheldrick blew into the Brownlow Medallist's shoulder in the second term.

Neale nursed the injury and was able to play the rest of the game.

Zorko stole the show early. The veteran midfielder, entering his 13th season still chasing an elusive premiership, flashed the same grit as his 23-year-old debutant self with a classy goal in the opening 30 seconds.

Brisbane had no shortage of firepower with eight different goalkickers, with Lincoln McCarthy kicking three goals and Eric Hipwood two.

Though all eyes were on Adams in his unofficial Swans debut, it was former Demon James Jordon who played the best out of the new recruits.

The 22-year-old had 31 disposals and four clearances, numbers rivalling those of powerhouse midfielder Errol Gulden (24 disposals, two clearances, one goal).

Earlier, Adams showed his class and racked up 15 touches and seven clearances before he was injured.

Adams' former Collingwood teammate Brodie Grundy (27 hitouts) again starred in the ruck.

John Longmire's men were without star midfielder Luke Parker after the former skipper broke his arm during the last quarter of their practice match against GWS.

The 2016 All-Australian joins captain Callum Mills on the sidelines for the opening-round clash with Melbourne at the SCG on March 7 and will meet specialists again on Friday to determine a return-to-play timeline.

Tom Papley and Chad Warner (rested) were also on the sidelines with defender Jake Lloyd (hip soreness).

Lions young gun Devon Robertson could make a return when Brisbane host Carlton on March 8 after overcoming a wrist injury, while Tom Doedee remains out of action with an ACL injury.

CARLTON 10.3 (63) DEF BY. MELBOURNE 15.11 (101)

Demons guns fire against Carlton as Oliver steps up

Gun duo Max Gawn and Christian Petracca have fired Melbourne to a 38-point win over Carlton in their AFL community series match, as Clayton Oliver pressed his case for an opening round call-up through the reserves.

The Demons overpowered Carlton at Ikon Park on Wednesday night, winning 15.11 (101) to 10.3 (63), with Gawn (24 disposals, two goals) and Petracca (23 touches) outstanding in the engine room.

No.7 draft pick Caleb Windsor put his hand up for an early debut with two eye-catching goals on the run, Jack Viney (23 disposals, eight clearances) worked hard all day and Christian Salem did well on his return.

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps (26 disposals, seven clearances, one goal) and defender Adam Saad (26 touches) were busy, but the Blues' defence struggled without injured leader Jacob Weitering (calf).

There was plenty of focus on the earlier reserves fixture, in which Oliver took another step towards a return at senior level with a strong midfield display.

The 26-year-old four-time best-and-fairest winner showcased his trademark qualities around the ball, brushing past opponents with ease and winning a series of clearances.

Jack Billings celebrates a goal for the Demons. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Oliver's impressive showing came after an interrupted summer when he dealt with personal health issues and spent time away from the club.

It gave Melbourne's coaching staff plenty to think about ahead of an opening-round meeting with Sydney at the SCG on Thursday next week (March 7).

"He went really well. The last two weeks he's performed really strongly," Demons coach Simon Goodwin told Fox Footy.

"It's just great to see him happy and loving his footy and training really hard.

"It's just great to have him back at the footy club and really connecting with his teammates. What happens next week we'll just have to wait and see."

Goodwin said Oliver is physically ready to play against Sydney but wouldn't commit to selecting the star onballer in the season opener.

"We want to set him up for the year and make sure he's ready to hit the year fully ready to go," Goodwin said.

"We'll make a decision (on opening-round selection) throughout the week.

"I want to have a chat with our leaders and want to have a chat with everyone.

"He's physically prepared and getting going, so we'll just have a look at how he pulls up."

Melbourne took plenty of positives out of their convincing win over Carlton, controlling the first half and pulling away during the final term.

They were cleaner with the ball, dominated the inside-50 count (63-45) and took 20 marks inside 50m.

Carlton talls Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow finished with three goals each but the former wasn't always on target.

McKay drew the ire of fans with a horror set shot from directly in front that flew out of bounds in the forward pocket and another bad miss from close range.

Fellow Blues forward Jesse Motlop suffered a jarred toe during the first quarter and was put on ice as a precaution.

-AAP

COLLINGWOOD 10.16 (76) DEF. RICHMOND 5.16 (46)

Daicos, De Goey fire in Magpies' AFL practice match

Collingwood's stars have warmed up for the start of their AFL premiership defence with a clinical 30-point win against an inaccurate Richmond beginning life under new coach Adem Yze.

After a sluggish first quarter, the Magpies then powered into action, overwhelming the young Tigers to win their AFL community series match, 10.16 (76) to 5.16 (46).

In a bizarre conclusion to a pre-season match, Collingwood big man Mason Cox tussled with Richmond utility Marlion Pickett seconds before the siren sounded.

Other players became involved in the scuffle, allowing Billy Frampton to bomb his kick from 65m out through as no players were protecting the goal-line.

In the first AFL Charity Shield match for Foodbank, premiership heroes Jordan De Goey, Nick Daicos and Josh Daicos showed no signs of off-season rust.

The only minor concern for Collingwood surrounds ruckman Darcy Cameron, who made late contact with Richmond youngster Tylar Young in the third term.

Although a 50m penalty was paid against Cameron and the incident will likely be scrutinised by the match review officer, the Magpies big man is unlikely to be suspended as the contact was minor.

De Goey finished Tuesday night's match with 22 disposals, 9 clearances and a goal. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Daicos brothers and De Goey predictably impressed, but the performance of Patrick Lipinski (23 possessions, two goals) would have impressed the Magpies just as much.

After starting as the sub in last year's grand final, Lipinski has not missed a beat during the pre-season and he once again shapes as a key cog of Collingwood's midfield.

The former Western Bulldog underwent a shoulder reconstruction after the 2022 season and failed to recapture his best last year, only just hanging onto his spot for the Magpies' grand-final win against the Brisbane Lions.

Fremantle recruit Lachie Schultz was lively in his first game for the Magpies, soccering a goal through the third quarter.

For Richmond, their chaotic game style gave them enough chances but their forward connection was poor.

Noah Balta, who has moved from defence, and Hawthorn recruit Jacob Koschitzke had limited impact as key forwards.

Tom Lynch will make the Tigers significantly better when the star forward returns, likely for Richmond's second match of the season against Carlton.

"(Collingwood are) a good side and they showed the reasons why," Yze said.

"We got guys through the game that we needed to get some game time in and some young boys showed some really nice signs."

Midfielder Jack Graham will be sweating on scan results after he came from the field with pain in his quad in the dying moments.

The Tigers travel to the Gold Coast for their opening-round game on March 9, their former coach Damien Hardwick's first match in charge of the Suns.

Collingwood also head north on March 9 for a preliminary-final rematch against GWS at Giants Stadium.

-AAP