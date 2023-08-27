Stocks up, stocks down: Stand-in skipper's brain fade could cost him a final

In Round 24 of the 2023 AFL season, Nick Larkey helped himself to a feast of goals, and shut down talks or North tanking, while the coach of the year is now sewn up. But a stand-in skipper should miss his club's first final. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down. Every club features, so jump ahead to your team below (desktop only).

Adelaide

Stocks up: How can it not be Taylor Walker? West Coast's tormentor did it again, piling on nine goals at Optus Stadium to steer the Crows to a comeback win and end the season on a high. The resurgence of 'Tex' has been off the charts, having booted 171 goals in the past three seasons which followed his lean 15-goal 2020. A lock for the All-Australian team.

Stocks down: Could it also be Taylor Walker? Although his club had nothing to gain or lose from a win or a loss to the Eagles, it was plainly obvious how selfish the big man was trying to mow down Charlie Curnow and snatch the Coleman. To be fair, if you were in the same position, would you do anything differently? Probably not.

Brisbane

Stocks up: It's funny how the true A-graders are held to a higher standard than everyone else. Ask someone to rate Lachie Neale's season and most will say he's taken a step backwards (albeit a little one), but make no mistake, he will again feature prominently on Brownlow Medal night. Neale did as he pleased against the Saints, finishing with 30 disposals, 17 contested possessions, 10 clearances and six intercept possessions.

Stocks down: He could have finished the game with 10 goals and he would have still been the obvious candidate for stocks down. How Joe Daniher missed from seven metres out, directly in front, we'll never know. We're guessing his teammates won't let him live it down, either!

Joe Daniher with a contender for the WORST miss of the year 😅



📺 Watch #AFLLionsSaints LIVE on ch. 504 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/c5VwhmeFbG

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/cKQorFbx4X

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/I5CEN9ZYdF pic.twitter.com/Hgvz1JnlSM — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) August 26, 2023

Carlton

Stocks up: Winning back-to-back of anything is pretty difficult in a league of 700+ players, so for Charlie Curnow to secure his second straight Coleman Medal is pretty special. Remember, this is a guy who has fought off injuries time and again to get to where he is. In the three year span between 2019 and 2021 he played just 15 games due to a persistent and troublesome knee injury. Some thought he might never reach his potential. In the two full seasons he's played (2022 and 2023), he's booted 64 and 78 goals.

Stocks down: With a home final locked up going into Sunday's match against the Giants, there should have been two phrases printed out as largely as humanely possible and placed around the changeroom: "NO INJURIES" and "NO SUSPENSIONS". Well, the Blues could be staring down the possibility of having picked up both, with Blake Acres' shoulder injury looking concerning, and Jacob Weitering in hot water for touching the face of Toby Greene.

Jacob Weitering could miss his club's first final in a decade. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Collingwood

Stocks up: Love them or hate them, you have to tip your hat to Collingwood's turnaround from 2021. A season which culminated with a 17th-placed finish -- the worst in the club's history -- a board spill, and the resignation of its senior coach, was followed by the recruitment of current talisman Craig McRae. Since then? The Pies have won 35 games and now secured their first minor premiership since 2011. Fair effort!

Stocks down: The selection squeeze is on at the Pies, and it's probably McRae's biggest dilemma right now. With captain Darcy Moore, key defender Nathan Murphy and pressure forward Beau McCreery all expected to be available for the first week of finals, some tough calls will need to be made, and unlucky players left out the side. Billy Frampton's spot in the backline appears shaky, and Fin Macrae played his first game of the season against the Bombers, but recent omissions such as Will Hoskin-Elliott (20 possessions and 10 marks), Jack Ginnivan (17 and three goals), and Mason Cox -- who provides important ruck relief for Darcy Cameron -- have all held their own. Interesting decisions to be made.

Essendon

Stocks up: It's tricky to find the positives as an Essendon fan who has just copped losses of 70 and 126 points to close out the season, but there are some individual campaigns to acknowledge. Firstly, Zach Merrett's maiden season as skipper has been superb, the 27-year-old averaging nearly 29 disposals, 6.6 score involvements, 5.1 inside 50s, 25.6 pressure acts, and 5.1 marks per game -- rated elite in each category. Kyle Langford, meanwhile, had a breakout year and finally found a position he could make his own, the versatile forward booting a career-high 51 goals for the year.

Stocks down: It's hard to put your finger on exactly what went wrong for the Bombers after they were sitting fifth on the ladder with eight rounds to play. But put simply, their late-season collapse has been genuinely appalling. Apart from that rousing triumph against the Crows, the Bombers only won two matches following their bye, those wins coming against lowly North Melbourne and West Coast -- the two worst teams in the competition. Brad Scott's side conceded an average of 104 points in their final seven matches of the season, and ultimately finish with a percentage that is only superior to that of the Hawks, Roos, and Eagles. Yikes!

Andrew McGrath of the Bombers looks dejected after his side's Round 24 loss. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Fremantle

Stocks up: The Brownlow votes will be going the way of Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong, but can we talk about one of the finds of the season in Tom Emmett!? The 21-year-old has looked lively in his two appearances and was among Freo's best on Saturday afternoon, kicking two goals and setting up a couple more. He also had 17 disposals and laid three tackles.

Stocks down: It has to be Justin Longmuir's long-term coaching future. Now four seasons into his term, Longmuir hasn't been able to make consistent inroads and will be under the pump in a major way to deliver in 2024. If the Dockers start slowly it could very well be curtains.

Geelong

Stocks up: Farwell, Isaac Smith. And what a farewell it was! The running machine kicked the first goal of the game against the Bulldogs in Geelong and finished the night with 36 disposals, 11 marks and a staggering 947 metres gained. Enjoy those retirement beers, Isaac!

Stocks down: The Cats have big wraps on Irishman Oisin Mullin but we're not seeing it. At least, not yet. The 23-year-old defender had just 10 disposals and was caught holding the footy a couple of times, looking a little out of his depth. He's played only six games, so we're not smashing him!

Geelong's Isaac Smith played a farewell games for the ages. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Gold Coast

Stocks up: There will be real frustration with the way the season ended at Gold Coast, but a shining light has to be the discovery of Sam Flanders. Since being deployed in the midfield full-time, Flanders hasn't looked back and, if truth be told, has probably been the Suns' best player. He played a lone hand against the Roos, kicking two goals, winning 29 disposals and being involved in nine scoring chains, albeit in a loss.

Stocks down: Another year, another bottom 10 finish for the Suns ... and no finals. And is incoming coach Damien Hardwick's call of 80% of the team's next premiership list being at the club already seem a little optimistic to anyone else?

GWS

Stocks up: Surely now the coach of the year, Adam Kingsley has worked wonders with this Giants outfit to have them back playing finals in 2023. When the club parted ways with Leon Cameron midway through 2022, the Giants really looked average, winning two of their last 10 games of the season before Kingsley was announced. He's come in with a fresh approach, bringing back the Orange Tsunami and rapid ball movement by hand and foot, and has quickly found his feet, identifying each player's strengths to forge synergy which has resulted in his side winning 10 of their last 13 to storm into finals as a team no one wants to face.

Stocks down: It's hard to criticise a 32-point win which gets you into finals but with three or four more minutes of effort in the dying stages the Giants could well be hosting that final against St Kilda instead of having to travel back to Melbourne. Kingsley's side only missed out on sixth place on the ladder by 0.7% in the end.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: It might not have been his best game of the season but we want to give a little more love to Luke Breust. The veteran Hawk small forward kicked two goals to take his season tally to 47, the third most in the league among non-key forwards. Breust has been one of the most consistent players in the league over the journey and continues to get the job done late in his career.

Stocks down: We get it's Round 24, finals are off the table and you want to experiment, but Sam Mitchell's use of Finn Maginness just didn't seem right. The tagger played on Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong and Liam Henry at various stages, but never really locked down on one for an extended period. Call us crazy but he should be playing the whole game on either Serong or Andrew Brayshaw, who both dominated.

Melbourne

Stocks up: The Demons needed a hero on Sunday afternoon at the SCG and up stepped Christian Petracca. Big time! The 'Trac' produced an epic second half, recording 20 disposals, 10 contested possessions and kicking a great goal. He sparked his side back to life and maybe, just maybe, won himself a Brownlow Medal. This count is going to be fascinating.

Stocks down: You really have to feel for Jake Melksham. It hasn't been confirmed but Simon Goodwin conceded Melksham has likely ruptured his ACL in the win over the Swans. Just heartbreaking for a guy who wasn't in the best 22 when the Demons won the premiership in 2021, but has really established himself as a crucial piece of the forward line set-up this year. Really, really, hope it's not what we think it is.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Nick Larkey might have just earned himself an All-Australian blazer after booting a career-best nine goals to sink the Suns and record the Kangaroos' first win since Round 2. Larkey finishes the season with 71 goals, behind only Taylor Walker and Charlie Curnow. A phenomenal effort for a guy who has had very limited opportunity this year.

Stocks down: It's a damn shame so few were there to witness Larkey's heroics. Sure, it was a game down in Hobart, but North Melbourne fans just didn't show up. The game gave real park footy vibes and the official crowd number of 4,416 seems wildly exaggerated. An actual Tassie team can't come soon enough.

Nick Larkey of the Kangaroos had a day out against the Suns. Steve Bell/Getty Images

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Is the Connor Rozee/Zak Butters midfield duo already the best in the business? Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca have a case. As does Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore. The one thing the Port boys have on their side is time, aged 23 and 22, respectively. Rozee and Butters combined for 63 disposals, 24 contested possessions, 14 clearances, 13 marks and probably five Brownlow votes in the win over the Tigers.

Stocks down: He's showed a bit of promise in his young career, and again finished with two goals to his name, but we'd like to see a more measured Ollie Lord. The young key forward gave away three unnecessary free kicks and will face MRO scrutiny for striking Richmond's Dylan Young in the face.

Richmond

Stocks up: There's plenty of questions to be answered when it comes to Richmond's off-season, but something which has become an absolute no-brainer in recent weeks is Dustin Martin must play in the midfield in 2024. The star Tiger was back to his damaging best at the Adelaide Oval, tallying 33 disposals, 14 contested possessions, seven inside 50s and 12 score involvements.

Stocks down: It's not the way Maurice Rioli was looking to end his season. The livewire was subbed out of the game early into the second half with a hamstring injury.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Few have believed in the Saints this year but this side will take an enormous amount of confidence into finals after 'only' losing to the Lions by 12 points at the Gabba, without spearhead and X-factor Max King. Ross Lyon knows his game style can hold up in September, let's see if the players can execute.

Stocks down: Some bizarre scenes in Brisbane with the handling of Josh Battle's concussion test. It appeared the St Kilda defender was cleared after a hard hit to the head, only to be taken from the ground and subbed out of the game 30 minutes later. It's the second time we've seen this happen in 2023. Clubs and doctors simply have to be better.

Sydney

Stocks up: Put it in the book. Errol Gulden is an All-Australian wingman. Another 42-disposal, two-goal game from the young Swan, who was best on ground in a losing effort at the SCG. Gulden's sublime second half of the season continues and we'd be utterly stunned if he wasn't the first wing picked in the AFL's team of the year.

Stocks down: You have to wonder how the Swans let that game slip. Sydney looked to be well in control midway through the third quarter before Christian Petracca flipped the game on its head. Why John Longmire didn't send someone to him we'll never know. The costly loss means Sydney now travel for their elimination final against the Blues.

West Coast

Stocks up: All of a sudden West Coast's 2024 prospects seem a lot better than they did a month ago. The No. 1 draft pick and Harley Reid is secured. The club is playing some half decent footy - recording wins over North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs. They also should have beaten Essendon, too. Something to smile about for the Eagles faithful.

Stocks down: He's given nice drive and dash off half-back this season but this was a game Jayden Hunt will want to move on from pretty quickly. Unfortunately, he'll have to wait five months! Hunt tallied just nine disposals and struggled to get himself into the contest against the Crows.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: All eyes were on Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore to deliver against the Cats - and they did. But shoutout to Adam Treloar, who played one of his best games as a Bulldog. Treloar kicked two great goals and had 33 disposals, five clearances and five inside 50s as the Dogs came from behind to beat the undermanned Cats at GMHBA Stadium snd keep their season alive ... for 20 hours, at least.

Stocks down: This is why you can't leave your finals chances up to other teams. Two years in a row now the Dogs have relied on other teams (well, Carlton) to finalise their finals fortunes, with mixed results. Here's a tip for you, Bevo. Get in off your own boot and don't lose to West Coast in the penultimate round!