Finals are upon us, with four matches spread across three days, kicking off with a massive clash between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG. Stay abreast of all the games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Magpies vs. Demons

Blues vs. Swans

Saints vs. Giants

Lions vs. Power

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Collingwood vs. Melbourne, MCG, 7.20pm (AEST)

Team news: Collingwood star Nick Daicos has been ruled out of an early return for Thursday night's monster clash with the Demons, with his sights instead set on a return in week two of the finals if required. Key defenders Darcy Moore and Nathan Murphy, and pressure forward Beau McCreery, are certain inclusions, posing a selection dilemma for Craig McRae after fringe players such as Jack Ginnivan, Mason Cox, and Will Hoskin-Elliott -- who have recently been omitted from the AFL side -- all held their own late in the season. Melbourne forward Bayley Fritsch was in a moon boot last week after pulling up sore from his return game against the Swans in Round 24, but the club is confident he will be fine to suit up against the Magpies. Unfortunately, Jake Melksham ruptured his ACL in the same game, leaving a hole in the forward 50 that looks likely to be filled by Brodie Grundy or Tom McDonald.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 10 points

TAB odds: Magpies $1.80, Demons $2.00

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Carlton vs. Sydney, MCG, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: Scans have cleared Blues wingman Blake Acres (collarbone) of any serious damage after he was subbed out during his side's Round 24 loss to the Giants, while both skipper Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty, who were rested for that clash, should both return for the elimination final. Jack Silvagni (knee) will miss, but Matt Kennedy should be in the selection frame. For the Swans, livewire forward Tom Papley (hamstring) is expected to be fit to face the Blues after being a late out in Round 24, as well as Justin McInerney (calf).

ESPN tip: Blues by 15 points

TAB odds: Blues $1.50, Swans $2.60

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

St Kilda vs. GWS, MCG, 3.20pm (AEST)

Team news: GWS will be hoping key defender Sam Taylor has recovered from a low grade hamstring strain that kept him out of the side in Round 24. The club is also challenging Toby Bedford's one-match ban for his bump on Carlton's Zac Fisher, in the hope he can have his impact grading downgraded an be free to face the Saints. Ross Lyon will be hoping important defenders Dougal Howard (wrist) and Josh Battle (concussion protocols) will be fit for Saturday's elimination final, but both are in a race against time.

ESPN tip: Giants by 10 points

TAB odds: Saints $2.20, Giants $1.68

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.25pm (AEST)

Team news: Brisbane remains relatively healthy ahead of a blockbuster qualifying final against Port Adelaide, but Lincoln McCarthy (calf), missed their Round 24 clash against the Saints and will need to prove his fitness during the week. Jack Gunston (knee) appears unlikely to feature, as does veteran Daniel Rich who injured his hamstring in the VFL two weeks ago. For the Power, Ken Hinkley could regain defender Trent McKenzie and ruckman Scott Lycett (knee) for Saturday night. Charlie Dixon (foot) could also return, but will be touch-and-go after scans revealed a fracture in his foot in early August.

ESPN tip: Lions by 20 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.48, Power $2.65