The Grand Final is finally upon us, with Collingwood facing Brisbane at the MCG this Saturday afternoon. Stay abreast of the game's news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Magpies vs. Lions

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Collingwood vs. Brisbane, MCG, 2:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Collingwood has been dealt a cruel blow after key forward Dan McStay had his knee caught under a contest during the Magpies' one-point preliminary final win over GWS, ruling him out of this year's decider against his former side. Albeit playing down back for most of the year, Billy Frampton has been listed as an emergency for the entire finals series and looms as a potential replacement. Veteran mid-forward Taylor Adams will only have had 15 days between injuring his hamstring at Magpies training and Saturday's Grand Final, meaning a tough selection call beckons for Craig McRae and his coaching staff as to whether they risk picking the 30-year-old. For the Lions, key defender Jack Payne, who had been nursing a foot injury during the second half of the year, spent a week in a moon boot following his side's qualifying final win over the Power and didn't come up for the preliminary final. Darcy Gardiner replaced him and played just his third match of the season against Charlie Curnow and the Blues, and could be trusted again with Payne unlikely to be 100% fit.

ESPN tip: Pies by 5 points

TAB odds: Magpies $1.75, Lions $2.10