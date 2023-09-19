The finals series continues into preliminary final weekend, with the Giants facing the Pies, and the Lions hosting the Blues. Stay abreast of all the games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Collingwood vs. GWS, MCG, 7:50pm (AEST)

Team news: Selection has almost been made easier this week for Craig McRae despite hard nut midfielder Taylor Adams succumbing to an unfortunate hamstring injury during training last week. Nick Daicos (knee) has been declared fit to return after missing seven weeks, and should be a somewhat like-for-like replacement. John Noble was omitted for the side's qualifying final win over Melbourne and will be pressing his case for a selection recall, while Jack Ginnivan (sub) is also vying for a spot in the starting 22. Meanwhile, the Giants have a healthy list and no injury concerns coming out of their stunning semifinal win against Port Adelaide last week. Forgotten interceptor Nick Haynes was an emergency last week, and with hardly a position in Adam Kingsley's starting lineup up for grabs, Xavier O'Halloran (sub) would likely be the unlucky omission if the Giants elect to go tall.

ESPN tip: Pies by 11 points

TAB odds: Magpies $1.50, Giants $2.60

Nick Daicos will return to the Magpies line-up for the preliminary final against GWS. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The first preliminary final will be a repeat of 2019 when minor premier Collingwood hosts Greater Western Sydney at the MCG. Here are the four questions which will determine who wins. READ MORE.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Brisbane vs. Carlton, Gabba, 5:15pm (AEST)

Team news: The Blues are on a role this finals series but they won't be without selection headaches this week, with a couple of stars set to return. Both Harry McKay (concussion) and Jack Martin (suspension) missed last week's rousing win over the Dees and are expected to return to the field this week, meaning there will likely be at least two unlucky members from last week's winning team. Ollie Hollands was an inclusion, so to was Matthew Kennedy, and Jesse Motlop started as a sub in week one, while Sam Docherty and Blake Acres are nursing shoulder and collarbone injuries respectively. For the Lions, Jack Payne (ankle) was in a moon boot following his side's win over the Power in week one and did not train last week, but the club insists he will be fit to face the Blues. Fellow defender Darcy Gardiner was held out of the club's VFL preliminary final on the weekend as insurance.

ESPN tip: Lions by 17 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.36, Blues $3.20

For the first time in 23 years, Carlton will play in a preliminary final. The challenge? A date with a rampant Brisbane at the Gabba. Here are four questions which will determine who wins. READ MORE.