Top eight berths, as well as home qualifying and elimination finals, are on the line as we head into the final round of the home-and-away season. Stay abreast of all the Round 24 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

Jump ahead to a particular game:

Bombers vs. Magpies

Hawks vs. Dockers

Kangaroos vs. Suns

Lions vs. Saints

Cats vs. Bulldogs

Eagles vs. Crows

Power vs. Tigers

Swans vs. Demons

Blues vs. Giants

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Essendon vs. Collingwood, MCG, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: The Magpies will continue to be without Nick Daicos as he plans for a finals return, but Jordan De Goey (glute) and Bobby Hill (hamstring) are set to return. Matt Guelfi will likely miss for the Dons with a hamstring.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 20 points

TAB odds: Bombers $4.80, Pies $1.18

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Hawthorn vs. Fremantle, MCG, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Jai Newcombe is set to return for the Hawks against the Dockers after being a late out with hamstring tightness. Mitch Lewis is not expected to suit up.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 15 points

TAB odds: Hawks $1.58, Dockers $2.40

North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast, Blundstone Arena, 1.45 pm (AEST)

Team news: Jack Ziebell has retired and won't play against the Suns on Saturday.

ESPN tip: Suns by 31 points

TAB odds: Roos $3.40, Suns $1.32

Brisbane vs. St Kilda, Gabba, 4.35pm (AEST)

Team news: Callum Ah Chee will miss for the Lions.

ESPN tip: Lions by 13 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.22, Saints $4.30

Geelong vs. Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm (AEST)

Team news: Geelong are expected to make wholesale changes to their team given they are out of finals contention - Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins among them. Foe the Dogs, Jack Macrae will miss, but Tom Liberatore should return.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 18 points

TAB odds: Cats $1.67, Dogs $2.20

West Coast vs. Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Crows by 37 points

TAB odds: Eagles $4.50, Crows $1.20

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond, Adelaide Oval, 12.30pm (AEST)

Team news: Tom Jonas is expected to miss with concussion. Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt won't play after retiring last week.

ESPN tip: Power by 23 points

TAB odds: Power $1.12, Tigers $6.20

Sydney vs. Melbourne, SCG, 3.20pm (AEST)

Team news: Tom Papley is nursing a hamstring complaint and is a test to play, as is Joel Amartey.

ESPN tip: Dees by 7 points

TAB odds: Swans $1.80, Dees $2.00

Tom McCartin will miss his side's clash with the Demons after copping a rough conduct suspension in Round 23. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Carlton vs. GWS, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Giants by 19 points

TAB odds: Blues $1.48, Giants $2.65