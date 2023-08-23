World Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji finishes seventh in heats, fails to make 100m hurdles semifinals

National 100m hurdles record holder Jyothi Yarraji failed to qualify for the semifinals of the 2023 World Athletics Championships as she finished seventh in her heat in Budapest on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked a below-par 13.05 seconds to finish seventh in heat number four and 29th overall. The first four finishers in each of the five heats and the four other fastest athletes (24 in total) qualified for the semifinals. The last semifinals qualifier clocked 12.92s.

Yarraji had already run sub-13 second times on seven occasions in 2023, including breaking her own national record and winning India's first-ever 100m hurdles medal (bronze) with a 12.78 second run earlier this August in the World University Games in Chengdu, China.

Thus, she had raised hopes of at least qualifying for the semifinals, but fell short of her usual best in her first World Championships. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Kendra Harrison of USA led the semifinal qualifiers with a time of 12.24 seconds - the fastest time in the world this season.

Jyothi Yarraji in action during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Yarraji's exit from the competition continues the streak of Indian athletes having less-than-stellar results at the World Championships. On the opening day on Saturday, national record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final round after finishing seventh in his heat race.

Three Indians brought up the rear in the men's 20km race walk final, while 19-year-old Shaili Singh also failed to make it to the women's long jump final.

Ajay Kumar Saroj ran his personal best of 3 minutes 38.24 seconds in men's 1500m heats but that was not enough to qualify for the semifinals, while none of the three Indians in the men's triple jump -- Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker -- made it to the final round.

On Sunday, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Sarvesh Anil Kushare had crashed out in the 400m hurdles heat race and high jump qualification round respectively.