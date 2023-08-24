World Athletics Championships: Jeswin finishes 11th in long jump final

Jeswin Aldrin's World Championships campaign ended meekly as he landed only one legal jump to crash out of the men's long jump final on Thursday.

Jeswin qualified for the final by jumping 8m in the qualifying round on Wednesday to reach his first major final. However, he had little to show in the medal round as he began with two fouls before registering a 7.77m attempt, which was not enough to earn him three more jumps. While each of the 12 finalists gets three jumps at the World Championships, only the top eight get three more attempts.

Jeswin limped away from the sand pit after his final attempt, but there's not much to explain his slump here. His ouster caps off a forgettable campaign for Jeswin, who managed only two legal jumps in six attempts across the qualifying round and the final. The Indian had come into the competition with 2023's second-best jump of 8.42m but was nowhere close to his best.

He has endured a lull since his 8.42m jump in March and has managed to cross the 8m mark only thrice in six competitions since. He seemed to have found his way back after a groin strain and his 8.22m effort at the CITIUS meeting in Switzerland on August 4 was his best jump on foreign soil but failed to replicate the same form at the Worlds.

The 21-year-old will next be in action at the Asian Games, which will be his career's second major outdoor competition.

Earlier in the day, Ram Baboo clocked 2:39.07s to finish 27th in men's 35km race walk.