Neeraj Chopra, Manu and Kishore qualify for javelin final at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin at the World Athletics Championships with his very first throw. His throw of 88.77m - his best this season and the third best overall - also meant he qualified for next year's Paris Olympics. Neeraj, who won silver at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, threw well beyond the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

It was a historic day for India as two more Indians - DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena - qualified for the final. Manu, who was in the same group as Neeraj, threw 81.31m to finish sixth overalll and progress to the final. Kishore's first attempt measured 80.55m and was enough to take him to the final as the ninth-ranked athlete.

This is Jena's first competition outside Asia. He had thrown 84.38m in the Sri Lankan Championships last month to become India's fourth-best javelin thrower of all-time.

Neeraj, meanwhile, with a throw that looked oh-so-effortless, was the first thrower to make it to the final. His run-up was smooth, and his release was even better, but his follow-through saw his fingers fall just before the end-line. In classic Neeraj fashion, he turned to the crowd behind him and spread his arms out in celebration before flashing a wide grin and a thumbs up for the cameras. He is making a comeback after an adductor muscle strain in Lausanne.

He told the BBC post the throw: "I learnt some things from the 2017 WC because in the qualification round I threw around 82m & wasn't in the final. It was a big lesson for me. In every competition since, I always want to throw really well in the first one."

For the first time ever, there will be THREE Indians in the Men's Javelin Throw final at the Athletics World Championships ������#Budapest2023 pic.twitter.com/iOzIJN6M21 - ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) August 25, 2023

The Olympic champion comes into the World Athletics Championships on the back of winning the Lausanne Diamond League. Neeraj has competed only twice this season: he won the Doha Diamond League [88.67m] in May and Lausanne Diamond League [87.66m] in June.

Neeraj is India's best medal hope at the World Athletics Championships. In the final he will be against Commonwealth gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan who threw 86.79 to finish second in qualifying. The only other athlete to cross the qualification mark of 83m was Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch who threw 83.50m.

Only two Indians have it to the finals of their events so far: Jeswin Aldrin [long jump] and Parul Chaudhary [3000m steeplechase]. While Jeswin finished 11th in Thursday's final, Parul will compete for a medal on Sunday.