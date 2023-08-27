Neeraj leads javelin charge; relay hope: Indians in focus at World Athletics Championships finale

India's campaign at the 2023 World Athletics Championships comes to a intriguing end on Sunday night in Budapest, as Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Kumar Jena, Parul Chaudhary and the men's relay team of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh, all feature in the finals of their respective events.

Realistically, Neeraj Chopra remains the most likely shot at a medal, although one cannot rule out surprises from the other athletes involved.

Here's everything you need to know about the Indian in action on the final day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships:

Which events are Indian athletes involved in and what time are they?

11:45 pm IST - Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Kumar Jena (men's javelin throw final)

12:35 am IST - Parul Chaudhary (women's 3000m steeplechase final)

01:07 am IST - Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh (men's 4x400m relay final)

What are India's chances in men's javelin throw?

In keeping with the 'Neeraj effect' India have three athletes in the men's javelin throw for the first time.

Neeraj Chopra remains favourite to win the event after an astonishing qualifying, where he threw 88.77m (his best this season) in his first throw and automatically qualified for the final.

Jakub Vadlech, Julian Weber and Arshad Nadeem will be in medal contention if we are to go by the qualification. DP Manu (81.31m in Q) and Kishore Kumar Jena (80.55m in Q) may have to throw personal bests to stand a chance at a medal.

What are India's chances in women's 3000m steeplechase?

Parul Chaudhary already grabbed a piece of history, becoming only the second female track athlete from India to qualify for a Worlds final (Lalita Babar did so in the 2015 edition, also in the 3000m steeplechase).

She has had an incredible 2023, improving her personal best by nearly 14 seconds (she ran 9:24.29 to qualify for the finals) and also wining gold in the Asian Athletics Championships earlier this year.

However, with the likes of world-record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and rising star Jackline Chepkoech, both from Kenya, involved, a medal is a far-fetched idea. In fact, all the other 14 runners in the final have season-best times better than that of Chaudhary's personal best.

What are India's chances in the men's 4x400m relay?

The qualification on Saturday was already historic. Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh put in a stunning time of 2:59.05 (an Asian and national record) to qualify for the finals - a first for India in this event.

India's time was the second overall, with USA leading the charts. India's qualifying time was better than that of Great Britain, Botswana, Jamaica, and France (3rd to 6th), leading to greatly raised hopes of a medal.

All countries in the top 6, barring USA, hit season-bests in their qualifying, so if India's quartet are able to repeat their performance, they could very well bring home a stunning medal.

Where to follow all the action?

The general feed featuring a mixture of events taking place simultaneously will be live-streamed on JioCinema. Event-wise details can be checked on the World Athletics website. You can also follow ESPN India's live-blog for the comprehensive coverage of the Indians.