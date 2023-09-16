Neeraj Chopra live at the Diamond League final

Neeraj Chopra is back in action tonight in the Diamond League final at Eugene, as he looks to retain the trophy that he won last year in Zurich. Chopra topped the javelin standings through the course of the Diamond League events this year, and begins as a favourite in a six-person field.

The field:

Neeraj Chopra (India).

Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia).

Anderson Peters (Grenada).

Oliver Helander (Finland).

Adrian Mardare (Moldova).

Curtis Thompson (USA).

Chopra has participated in three Diamond League events so far this year, winning in Doha and Lausanne, and finishing second in Zurich. He also won the world championships last month. He said last month that he wasn't particularly pleased with the distance of his throws so far in 2023, even though he has managed to win significant events. The 90m throw still continues to elude Chopra, so in addition to adding another Diamond League trophy to the cabinet, he will also be looking to tick another box in an illustrious career.

Sreeshankar Murali had also qualified for the Diamond League final in the Long Jump, but he opted against participating in Eugene this weekend, in order to focus his preparations on the Asian Games in a couple of weeks. Chopra, on the other hand, has been training in Switzerland on a union sports ministry approved programme since the end of the Zurich Diamond League. Chopra's last visit to Oregon finished with a silver medal at the 2022 world championships, behind Anderson Peters of Grenada, who is also a part of this six-member field at this event.

