Asian Games: Gold rush in athletics as Sable and Toor win

Avinash Sable won the gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase race with a dominating run, clocking 8:19.50 which is also a new Asian Games record.

Also winning the gold in athletics was Tajinderpal Singh Toor who defends his shot put title with a throw of 20.36m. He overtook Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Tolo in his sixth and final throw to clinch the gold. Tolo took the silver with his season's best of 20.18.m.

In men's long jump, Sreeshakar Murali won the silver with a best jump of 8.19m narrowly behind China's Wang Jianan whose best effort for the gold was 8.22m. It was not Jeswin Aldrin's day as he finished eighth in the event with a best jump of 7.76m.

For Sreeshankar, it was an agonising wait to see the result of his best jump as officials took time to confirm the legality of the effort. After much deliberation, the officials showed white flag for Sreeshankar which propelled him to second spot.

Ajay Kumar Saroj ran a sensational last 200m in the final of the 1500m to win the silver medal with a timing of 3:38.94 while last edition's winner Jinson Johnson claims the bronze after a timing of 3:39.74.

Qatar's Mohamad Algarni came up with a season's best effort of 3:38.36 to clinch the gold.

The women's 1500 final also produced an Indian medallist with Harmilan Bains winning the silver after a timing of 4:12.74. Bahrain's Winfred Yavi took the gold while the other Indian in the event Deeksha came seventh.

In the women's discuss throw, the 40-year-old Seema Punia produced her season's best effort to make clinch the bronze with a throw of 58.62m behind two Chinese athletes Feng Bin (gold 67.93) and Jiang Zhichao (silver 61.04).

This is Seema's third Asian Games medal after her gold in 201d4 and bronze in 2018 Jakarta Palembang Games.

Sable started as the favourite in steeplechase as his season's best was roughly nine seconds quicker than his nearest competitor Ryomo Aoki of Japan. He set the pace early, took a big lead early which he maintained throughout the race.

By the time he was running the last lap, Sable knew he has done enough to win the gold medal. His last 200 metres was slower by his standards but no harm was done as he started celebrating even before crossing the line.

He didn't break his own national record, which was 8:11.20, but he won't be bothered.

Aoki and his compatriot Seiya Sunada finished second and third with a timings of 8:23.75 and 8:26.47 respectively.

Meanwhile, Toor began with two foul throws and the pressure was piling on the defending champion. He moved up to the second spot with a throw of 20.06. However, Toor saved his best for the last as he came up with a throw of 20.36m to go on top.

Tolo couldn't overtake Toor in his last throw as he came up with an effort of 19.83.