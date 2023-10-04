Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra has to re-take throw after competitor starts before time

Neeraj Chopra's Asian Games javelin title defence got off to a bizarre start: he had to re-take his first throw because another athlete went for a throw before Neeraj's was measured.

It seemed a blow at the time because that throw, to the naked eye and using the markers on the TV screen, measured around 87m. It should not affect his hunt for gold, though; at the time of writing he was comfortably ahead of the field.

Neeraj, the #1 thrower in the field, was the second athlete to throw in the men's javelin final. The Olympic champion went through his paces as usual: he stretched out his shoulders, fixed his hair, fixed his belt and ran down the runway.

The release was great: the javelin soared and Neeraj turned around to execute his trademark celebration - a roar, a 180-degree turn and his hand raised with the index finger raised to the sky. To the naked eye, Neeraj's throw.

As he waited for the official result, Kuwait's Abdulrahman Alazemi, assuming he was good to go, finished his first attempt. Then, though, officials indicated that they had not measured Neeraj's throw yet.

The officials spoke to Alazemi, telling him that he had not been cleared to throw yet. But the damage had been done. Neeraj asked for an update but the official just shrugged and Neeraj was anxious. The ordeal went on for 15 minutes.

For the first three minutes, Neeraj paced around, played with his hair, scratched his nose and put on a jacket.

Then he grabbed a bottle of water, folded his hands, and just stood across the judge's desk. Alazemi went up to say something to Neeraj, but Neeraj just stood there.

Ten minutes later, Neeraj put on a thicker jacket and went to the judge's desk in the hope of a reply. His coaching staff in the stands looked on with puzzled faces.

Another five minutes later, an official came up to Neeraj, explained they had not measured the throw and asked him if he'd would be okay to re-take his throw.

He returned a minute later and prepared as though it was his first throw: adjusted his belt, stretched his shoulders. His throw measured 82.38m, around 4 metres less than the first throw.